MAUREEN CALLAHAN: Ew, Heidi! Incest DOESN'T sell. Pornified shoot is disturbing and cringe-worthy

You wouldn’t quite call this motherly love.

As further proof that the world of fashion has zero boundaries, Heidi Klum has posed in a series of soft shots with her teenage daughter Leni – kissing in one shot, dipping her daughter, bra-to-bra, in another.

Heidi, it seems unironic, calls herself ‘a helicopter mother’.

That’s one way of saying it.

While the mainstream media coo – ‘celebrate each other’, says People; ‘continue to take over the fashion industry as a mother-daughter duo’, says Harper’s Bazaar – the sane among us cringe.

Seriously: Who thought it was a good idea for mother and daughter to pose together in bras, panties and high heels? It’s so sleazy and poignant – no pun intended.

The label itself is called Intimissimi — into-missy-me? Intimacy?

Whatever it is: Ew.

At one point, Heidi appeared to have higher ambitions for her 18-year-old daughter, who started college in New York City this fall.

Wow! In several The German model showed off her age-defying figure in a pair of mesh bikini bottoms and a lace-lined bra

The label itself is called Intimissimi — into-missy-me? Intimacy? Whatever it is: Ew.

‘I am [so proud,]Heidi told Entertainment Tonight in August. ‘You know, she’s got her head screwed on right. Right now, college is at the top of the list. It’s not modeling and she’s really excited for the next chapter in her life.’

What changed for Leni between then and now? It’s only been about eight weeks. Could it be that this photo shoot is more about Heidi – who at the age of 49 may be feeling the cold shoulder of the fashion world? After all, this is the same woman, a mother of four, who recently posted a topless photo of herself on Instagram with the caption, “My hot girl summer 2022.”

Female empowerment indeed.

Writing from an alternate universe, Heidi thanked the shoot’s creative director on Instagram. ‘Thank you for making us feel confident all day,’ she wrote, going on to claim that these photos ‘celebrate women; the love and support between a mother and her daughter’ – seems healthy – ‘and how confident, beautiful and happy lingerie can make you feel.’

Call me a cynic, but I think it’s dishonest. First, the fashion industry thrives on making its consumers feel less than. Heidi herself was always considered too commercial looking for high fashion. This footage makes one wonder: How deep are these scars? What does Heidi Klum have to prove? Does she care that her daughter might be collateral damage? What boy wants to go back to his college campus after posing incestuously with his mother?

What does Heidi Klum have to prove? Does she care that her daughter might be collateral damage? What boy wants to go back to his college campus after posing incestuously with his mother?

That’s to say nothing of the sheer narcissism on display. We are all too familiar with the momager who pushes one’s inappropriate alley into the limelight. Leni Klum is a beautiful girl, but at 5’4′ she is far too short to be a model. Kate Moss’s daughter, same thing – cute but not model material.

Brooklyn Beckham, Lourdes Leon, the Willis girls: We’re talking your names.

As for this conceit – well, even in the outre fashion world, incest has never quite caught on. Go figure. It didn’t even work for Gigi and Bella Hadid, who posed naked and intertwined for British Vogue back in 2018. And while their mother, former model Yolanda Hadid, never reached the heights her daughters have, she did everything she could to get them to supermodel status.

‘As I always tell my girls,’ Yolanda once said, ‘there [are] a million girls who are just as beautiful as you and deserve success just as much as you. So how do you want to stand out?’

Teasing incest is definitely one way.

You know what’s most outrageous? This isn’t even original! Angelina Jolie did it first and did it best with her brother James Haven, who at one point proclaimed, ‘I’m so in love with my brother right now’ while accepting the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress back in 2000.

If the internet had been half as strong back then, Jolie would never have lived it down. Instead, she went on to become one half of a beautiful, unstoppable A-list power couple who . . . oh, right. Forget it.

There’s a strange upside to this latest Klum kerfluffle: In our hyper-pornified, post-Kardashian culture, a culture where Kim’s bare bottom is bumped our way every now and then, and we see real couples having sex on reality TV, there still a line drawn by most of us.

That may be the bottom line — again, no pun intended — but at least it’s there.