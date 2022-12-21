MAUREEN CALLAHAN: Alicia Silverstone disrobes for veganism! How clueless

For those of you wondering what Alicia Silverstone has been up to lately — no doubt a disappearing segment of the population — here’s the answer: posing nude for PETA.

It all feels so late 1990s, when PETA still had cache. When it was a big deal for a big celebrity to pose nude. Now it’s all so trite, so banal.

But maybe we don’t tell Alicia that? She seems to like it very much.

Here she is at age 46, in nothing but vegan cowboy boots, looming over Times Square in a 29-foot billboard surrounded by cacti. The not-too-subtle slogan: “Don’t be a dick. Wear vegan.’

“I never, ever go naked on TV, in film — nothing,” Silverstone said. “But I did it for PETA.”

What a sacrifice. Those real-world heroes of recent years — from frontline workers still battling COVID-19 amid a triple pandemic to the freedom fighters in Ukraine to protesters in Iran who were tortured and executed while fighting for women’s rights — will all surely tip their hats to you, Mrs. Silverstone.

You’d think the celebrity industrial complex would have learned a lesson from that most blatant and unsolicited public service message at the start of the pandemic and the terrifying global lockdown that followed: the video of Gal Gadot, Sia, Natalie Portman , Kristen Wiig, Jimmy Fallon, Will Farrell, Mark Ruffalo, Maya Rudolph, James Marsden, Zoe Kravitz, Kaia Gerber and others sang John Lennon’s “Imagine” to us from their mansions and acres of landscaped private outdoor space.

No. Even the quick, vicious response to that — all of us plebs expressing utter disgust as bodies pile up in makeshift morgues around the world, merging work with childcare and online teaching from tiny houses and apartments, worrying about food and bills and contamination — wasn’t enough for them to get the message.

So here we are, lectured by a former starlet, who – we now know – is really clueless, thanks to her “Clueless” director. She seems sweet, sure, but real.

As it turns out, Silverstone had a lot in common with her “Clueless” persona, mispronouncing a key word while practicing her off-camera dialogue: “Haitians” became “Hate-ee-yans.”

“She had the script and she did her line and as soon as I said ‘cut,’ the scriptwoman and everyone in the crew started walking over to tell her the correct pronunciation,” director Amy Heckerling told Vogue in 2015. .

“I had to step in and say, ‘Get away from the actress. Stay away from Alicia Silverstone.” Because I didn’t want her to know she was wrong… There’s something you do when you’re completely sure that it just can’t be repeated when you know you’re doing something wrong.”

It was authenticity Heckerling was looking for, and authenticity she got. A brand of ‘Clueless’ as pure as Christmas snow.

Is there a better description of what it’s like to hear celebrities lecture us? To hear their firmness and certainty as they endlessly expound on subjects they don’t really understand? Or refuse to do what they preach?

Who among us doesn’t enjoy readings from ecowarriors like Jeff Bezos, Leonardo DiCaprio and Harry & Meghan while sunbathing on yachts or flying exclusively privately or living, like the latter, in a 16-bathroom mansion

Does anyone really think Mark Ruffalo understands the intricacies of fracking? That Matt Damon understood crypto? That Alec Baldwin is a humanitarian?

It would all be funny if it wasn’t so furious. Real damage can be done when celebrities are given legitimate platforms to spread misinformation: Tom Brady promotes a pseudoscientific line of “wellness” supplements. Jessica Alba’s Honest Co. was sued in 2017 for including a skin irritant in its cleaning products it promised to avoid. Gwyneth Paltrow’s female-focused “Goop” empire was built on such tacky encouragements as buying her “jade eggs” ($55-$66 a pop) and putting them in your vagina “to boost vaginal muscle tone, to increase hormonal balance and female energy in general. .’

After a real-life gynecologist Paltrow wrote a scathing open letter noting the dangers of such a practice — bacterial infection or toxic shock syndrome — and a consumer protection lawsuit filed by ten California counties, Goop paid a $145,000 fine.

Didn’t stop her from selling the eggs though. Paltrow’s company simply reversed the health claims.

So none of this should be considered harmless. Alicia Silverstone might be a nice person. She may be well-intentioned. But she’s a class-A lunatic who has nothing to do with eco-warfare, public health, or advocacy.

This is a woman who pushed anti-vax disinformation in her 2014 book “The Kind Mama.” She wrote about the harms of tampons and diapers. Much better, she wrote, for babies to poop in the grass than in non-organic cloth diapers.

Really, this is beyond idiocy. It’s class struggle. They’re rich, spoiled, famous women who shame their underprivileged sisters for not buying everything organic, for not chewing up their toddler’s food and stuffing it like a bird in their kid’s mouth (yes, Silverstone did this). It tells other women who are trying their best that they are bad mothers. It mocks women of lower socioeconomic status, who may live in food deserts, due to lack of proper nutrition, because they don’t look slim and wealthy – all under the guise of trying to help.

“I’d rather smoke crack than canned cheese.” — Gwyneth Paltrow, 2011.

Which brings us to Silverstone’s veganism. None other than The Atlantic recently reported that a world without meat could not only be worse for fighting climate change, but also for our individual health. And guess what portion of the population would suffer most nutritionally from veganism? That’s right: Poor people who can’t afford or have access to all the complementary foods that would make up for the lack of balanced protein, iron, and B12 otherwise found in meat.

As for vegan clothing and accessories, like the boots Silverstone is wearing in her PETA ad? A good amount of faux leather is made up of plastic fibres, and such products can take 500 years to break down – and when they do, harmful chemicals are released into the ether. Harper’s Bazaar reported that clothing made from plastic poses a real environmental threat, with an estimated 13 million tons of fake fibers ending up in the ocean each year.

And not only does fake fur pose a similar threat – far too often companies claim to be selling fake fur when they’re actually selling you the real thing. Neiman Marcus and Amazon are just two retailers that have come under scrutiny for such practices in recent years.

In keeping with that arrogant video of COVID-19 celebrities, here’s a humble question: “Imagine” if celebrities stopped bloating and teasing? Imagine if they gave up smug sanctity?

I know: you could say I’m a dreamer. But I’m not the only one.