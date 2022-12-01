MAUREEN CALAHAN: Harry & Meghan are winning the PR war…but they’ll lose it

A full-blown royal war has broken out on American soil. And it’s spectacular.

As William and Kate make their first US visit in eight years, Harry and Meghan’s melodramatic Netflix trailer fell in the middle of their whirlwind three-day tour.

Shots fired.

Amid speculation that today’s release is far from coincidental, Harry and Meghan’s longtime lackey Omid Scobie seemed to encourage that notion by tweeting, “If tomorrow is Prince William’s Super Bowl, here’s your halftime show.” . .’ If it’s true that the Sussexes were responsible for the timing, how utterly vengeful, petty and childish.

Make no mistake: this is the spoiling, tarnishing and attention grabbing of William and Kate’s first trip to the US as Prince and Princess of Wales.

As William and Kate make their first visit to the United States in eight years, Harry and Meghan dropped their melodramatic Netflix trailer in the middle of their whirlwind three-day tour.

At one point, Meghan cries with an Hermès Avalon blanket (starting price $1,625) folded behind her like this

For now, Harry and Meghan are winning the battle. But they are not great long-term strategists. Mark my words: they are going to lose this war.

Most reasonable people would agree: the Buckingham Palace race is not for William and Kate, who weren’t even there. The palace acted swiftly and decisively, with spokesmen for King Charles and Prince William issuing statements denouncing the incident.

But with deadly timing, this incendiary trailer, with its black-and-white footage of Meghan weeping against a plaintive, ominous score, screams a simple message: Those vague, baseless accusations of racism H&M hurled during their Oprah interview? To look! It’s worse than anyone knew! Witness poor Meghan’s suffering, crying and crying and crying, at one point an Hermès Avalon blanket (starting price $1,625) folded right behind her.

Harry, meanwhile, utters his hackneyed cri de coeur: “I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” he says. “No one sees what goes on behind closed doors.”

Except for that Netflix camera crew.

Then we went to a still of William and Kate with stern faces. Subtle.

Suddenly, William and Kate’s serious, unglamorous American journey in the service of Prince William’s Earthshot Awards – the most PC event imaginable, giving huge sums of money to innovators saving the environment – is overshadowed by the rival court in Montecito.

The message seems to be: no one corners Harry and Meghan, not even the future King and Queen of England. It’s like Harry and Meghan have nothing better to do than go through the royal schedule and think of ways to prank the family. And they whine about the environment… as the Netflix teaser ruins William’s Earthshot initiative.

All everyone is talking about now is the royal rift, the wound that Harry and Meghan keep opening, salting and re-infecting with their enmity.

As for William and Kate, this trip – intended as a victory lap and setting the tone for a more modern, streamlined and frankly fitting monarchy – is already a public relations nightmare.

Caroline Kennedy and John Kerry, who were both expected to attend an Earthshot event on Wednesday evening, did not show up. While Kerry is recovering from COVID and Kennedy said she was late to Boston due to bad weather, the optics are terrible.

The trailer shows Meghan crying to a plaintive, ominous score

The Netflix documentary shows the couple in their British home Frogmore Cottage

Harry and Meghan’s trusty footman Omid Scobie gleefully tweeted, “If tomorrow is Prince William’s Super Bowl, here’s your Halftime Show…”

A few boos and chants from “USA” greeted William and Kate during Wednesday night’s Boston Celtics game. A video dropped by the Walesians – just minutes before Harry and Meghan’s – only reinforced how awkward and out of place the young royals seem among the common people. Kate was even attacked for applauding too slowly. All this after William and Kate were introduced at an earlier event by a black female pastor who denounced the impact of “the legacy of colonialism and racism” on the environment.

Yes, this trip has been an unmitigated disaster for William and Kate so far.

Harry and Meghan certainly feel victorious right now. And they should enjoy that, because this victory does not last long. Sure, we all watch their “documentaries” on Netflix, but in reality, we’ll stick our necks out at the sight of two aging, immature, self-pitying losers who once sucked the dummy from King Charles’s bank account, trying to make a Dangerous Needle: Claiming the Royal Family is deeply racist and couldn’t care less that a pregnant Meghan was suicidal while clinging to those royal titles and nagging Charles until their American-born children get titles too.

William and Kate watched the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat in Boston

Oh, and let’s not forget: Harry and Meghan have been silenced. Oh, they’ve been silenced.

“When the stakes are that high,” Meghan asks in the trailer, “doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

Hmm. . . where have we heard that before? Oh yes: the interview with Oprah, Harry on Apple’s ‘The Me You Can’t See’ mental health docuseries, Harry on ‘Today’ and James Corden and some paid speaking engagements, Meghan on Ellen and in cover stories for The Cut and Variety, their telling book ‘Finding Freedom’, Meghan’s Spotify podcast, Harry’s forthcoming memoir. . . yes, if only these two had some kind of platform or access to mainstream media to tell their story.

Here’s the simple truth: these two have nothing new to say. They only exist in opposition to the royals. They have nothing to offer — nothing “additive,” in Meghan’s parlance. Their only selling point is as Royals in Exile, which by definition means cut off, with no access to family dynamics or interpersonal relationships or anything of emotional or intellectual content.

Nothing new to peddle on the open market, so to speak.

This is why Harry and Meghan, winners at the moment, will eventually lose the war they started. They will continue to betray Charles and Camilla, William and Kate, until there is nothing left to say, their relationship with the palace burns to the ground, a tired and disgusted public no longer buys what they sell.

All in the name of what Harry and Meghan believe is most sacred to them right now: privacy, of course.