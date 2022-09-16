Maura Higgins showcases her incredible sense of style in a fashion forward suit during LFW

Maura Higgins was the epitome of chic when she joined Amber Le Bon at the Paul Costelloe show during London Fashion Week on Friday.

The Love Island star, 31, looked incredible in a stylish olive green suit with oversized shoulder pads and a keyhole detail.

Maura’s ensemble hugged every inch of her fabulous figure as she posed up a storm before taking a front row seat at the city’s chic mansion.

Fashion: Maura Higgins, 31, (left) was the epitome of chic when she joined Amber Le Bon, 33, (right) at the Paul Costelloe show during London Fashion Week on Friday

The reality star paired the striking jacket with wide-leg pants, while shielding her eyes behind oval shades.

The stunner opted for a radiant makeup palette for the event and slathered her raven locks back into a chic bun.

Irish-British fashion designer Paul Cottesloe is known for his handmade and luxurious evening wear.

Strike a pose: Maura’s ensemble hugged every inch of her fabulous figure as she posed a storm before taking a front row seat at the city’s chic mansion

The brand has also created looks for British Airways, Delta Airlines and the Irish Olympic Team.

Model Amber, 33, cut a stylish figure in a pale pink houndstooth coat, which she wore over a tulle skirt.

The brunette beauty, daughter of Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon, added height to her frame with a pair of black heels.

Model References: The reality star paired the eye-catching jacket with wide-leg pants, shielding her eyes behind oval shades

Front row: Model Amber, 33, twisted cut a stylish figure in a pale pink pied-de-poule coat, which she layered over a tulle skirt

Amber accentuated her natural beauty with a touch of makeup as her dark locks fell upright.

It comes after television personality Maura was reportedly the frontrunner to host ITV’s Big Brother reboot next year.

The star is reportedly the producers’ top pick for her resumption of TV appearances on Glow Up Ireland and Dancing On Ice.

Famous Friends: Amber (left) sat with British Fashion Council CEO Caroline Rush

Blonde beauties: Artist Sophie Tea (left) and celebrity chef Alice Liveing ​​(right) were also featured at the event

Style: Gemma Llly (left) and Charlotte Reddington (right) of The Style Sisters attend the star-studded show

A source told The sunProducers are determined to distance themselves from former Big Brother names, but former favourite, Mo Gilligan, is now busy in the United States.

Now bosses look to female stars who have the strength to hold the show together, while also having the warmth to gently question contestants the way Davina McCall and Emma Willis did so well.

‘Maura is a homegrown ITV talent and has it all – and of course looks amazing on screen.’

MailOnline has reached out to Maura’s representatives and ITV for comment.