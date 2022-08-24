Maura Higgins showcases her incredible figure in a black mini dress at Cesar Restaurant in Paris

<!–

Maura Higgins dressed to impress in a little black dress while dining out at the César restaurant in Paris.

The former Love Island star, 31, showed off her stuff in PrettyLittleThing’s ruffled mini number, which she paired with sky-high patent heels.

The model carried her personal belongings in a matching handbag and adorned with a pair of dazzling silver earrings.

Maura returned her brunette locks in a chic up-do of a center part, revealing a glamorous palette of makeup.

The Irish beauty was joined in Paris by two friends who also donned striking black ensembles as they headed to the opulent restaurant.

The reality star flew to France to support her bestie Molly-Mae Hague with her new PLT clothing launch.

The appearance comes after ITV2 viewers took to Instagram to call on Maura to take over Love Island’s hosting after Laura Whitmore left the show earlier this week.

The host, who led the successful reality show for three series, has stepped down for the South African winter series that will air in early 2023.

Laura took to Instagram to announce the news, prompting Maura, who appeared on the show in 2017 while Caroline Flack hosted, to comment on the post.

Incredible: Maura returned her brunette locks in a chic up-do and sported a glamorous palette of makeup as she posed for an Instagram photo in front of the Arc de Triomphe

She wrote: ‘You will be missed’.

Fans rushed to tell the model, “You should definitely be the next host!!” and ‘You would be great to do this job’.

Others added: “Your name is written on everything here. Only girl for the job” and “I fucking hope they signed you!”

Laura replaced Caroline as Love Island presenter when she stepped down in December 2019. Caroline tragically took her own life at the age of 40 in February 2020.

ITV has not announced who will replace Laura as presenter of the show for the upcoming winter series.

Maura rose to fame on ITV2 show Love Island in 2019 where she finished in fourth place alongside her ex-boyfriend dancer Curtis Pritchard, 26.

The couple broke up about six months after leaving the Mallorcan villa and early 2020 set out for romance.

She then surprised fans when, in November 2020, she entered into a relationship with Love Island co-star Chris Taylor, 31, the best friend of the moment at the time.

But the romance wouldn’t last, and the couple called it quits just a few months after going public.

The Irish beauty then enjoyed a whirlwind romance with Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice, 31, in the summer of 2021, but split a few months later.