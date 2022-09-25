Maura Higgins shares emotional video of Molly-Mae Hague listening to her unborn baby’s heartbeat

Maura Higgins has shared an emotional video of Molly-Mae Hague bursting into tears as she listened to her unborn baby’s heartbeat during a recent ultrasound.

Former Love Island star Molly-Mae and her boyfriend Tommy Fury, both 23, announced Sunday that they are expecting their first child together.

And Maura, 31, who appeared with the couple on Love Island’s 2019 series, took to her Instagram Stories shortly after the announcement to share a clip of the scan, along with a heartfelt message for her friends.

The black clip showed Molly-Mae covering her face and laughing as she shed a tear of happiness as she listened to her baby’s heartbeat.

The scan could be seen on the screen behind her as the sonographer held the probe over Molly-Mae’s abdomen.

Maura wrote on her post: ‘The most precious day to meet you… @mollymae & @tommyfury you are going to be the most amazing parents.’

Maura wrote to Molly-Mae’s unborn child, adding, “I love you so much already.”

Molly-Mae announced on Sunday that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Tommy Fury.

The TV personalities confirmed her pregnancy with a heartwarming joint Instagram post, revealing her blossoming baby bump for the first time.

Posting a tear-jerking black-and-white video of Tommy kissing her growing belly, Molly-Mae wrote, “Can’t wait for the adventures we haven’t even dreamed of.”

The video opens with Molly-Mae crying as she reads those words in her Love Island end-of-season speech to Tommy during their 2019 stint on the ITV show.

After the pair hug in the throwback clip, Molly-Mae reveals her baby bump in a form-fitting ribbed sleeveless dress as the song plays The Night We Met by Lord Huron.

Tommy is then seen crouching, gently kissing her belly while Molly-Mae laughs with joy, holding her hands above and below her baby bump, before the pair share a loving embrace.

The announcement comes after Molly-Mae sparked speculation she may have been expecting, given that several of her recent photos were taken from the chest, or where she’s covered in loose-fitting clothing.

It comes after the couple put on a much-loved display as they shared snaps from their romantic trip to Switzerland, after Tommy revealed his plans to propose “very soon.”

The boxer took to his Instagram Stories to update his 4.2 million followers on his relationship with the blonde beauty.

Catching up with his fans during the Q&A session, someone asked Tommy, “When will Molly get that ring… I think it’s time.”

His response was, “It was probably about six months ago, but it’s coming very soon.”

Many big changes take place in Molly-Mae and Tommy’s lives as the couple as they renovate their £3.5million Cheshire mansion.

Molly-Mae and Tommy met on Love Island’s 2019 series after she burst into the villa like a bomb on day four and asked for a date with the boxer.

They quickly paired up and were together throughout their time on the show, reaching the final where they finished in second place behind Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

The pair have been together ever since, proving to be one of Love Island’s most enduring romances.