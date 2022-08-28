Maura Higgins is the ‘frontrunner to present ITV’s Big Brother reboot

Maura Higgins is reportedly the frontrunner to host ITV’s Big Brother reboot next year.

The former Love Islander, 31, is reportedly the producers’ top pick for her resumption of TV appearances on Glow Up Ireland and Dancing On Ice.

A source told The sunProducers are determined to distance themselves from former Big Brother names, but former favourite, Mo Gilligan, is now busy in the United States.

Now bosses look to female stars who have the strength to hold the show together, while also having the warmth to gently question contestants the way Davina McCall and Emma Willis did so well.

‘Maura is a homegrown ITV talent and has it all – and of course looks amazing on screen.’

MailOnline has reached out to Maura’s representatives and ITV for comment.

During last month’s Love Island final, it was announced that Big Brother would be revived by ITV after a five-year hiatus.

But according to the mirror TV bosses promise the reboot will include everything viewers loved about the original series and “will not be like Love Island.”

A source told the publication: ‘There will be a varied casting across different ages, which is what made it so special. It won’t be like Love Island, where the participants are all young social media influencers – they want all walks of life

‘They won’t be social media influencers’: ITV bosses promise Big Brother will be ‘nothing like Love Island’ and stay true to his roots (Jade Goody pictured on the show in 2002)

They went on to say: ‘There will be absolutely no outside influence – just like in the original series – so they won’t get a day off every week like in the villa’.

“It will have everything viewers loved about the retro series, with nominations, a public vote and live evictions, but they want it to appeal to a new generation.”

The show started in 2000 as a social experiment and became a regular part of popular culture.

Back for more: The show returns and will feature contestants from ‘all walks of life’ but won’t be live on ITV’s hit reality show Love Island (2022 contestant Tasha Ghouri pictured)

All stars: The show started as a social experiment in 2000 and became a regular part of popular culture (series one winner Craig Phillips seen with Davina McCall in 2000)

Ordinary members of the public entered the iconic house and skyrocketed to fame while being watched 24/7 by the British public. while a celebrity version of the show featuring celebrity roommates also ran from 2000.

The experiment captured the hearts of millions, who were able to tune in to the 24-hour live feed even at night.

It first aired on Channel 4 from 2000 to 2010 and was hosted by Davina McCall, 54, before moving to Channel 5 until 2018, where it was hosted by series two winner Brian Dowling, 43, and later Emma Willis, 46 .

Hosting Duties: Alison Hammond, who rose to fame on the show in 2002, could now be the one to welcome roommates as she is the frontrunner to host the reboot

And now it’s been reported that This Morning’s Alison Hammond is “favorite” to host the upcoming reboot.

Voted out after 15 days into season three, Alison starred alongside Jade Goody, Adele Roberts, Sophie Pritchard and Spencer Smith, and was only 27 when she appeared.

The mother of one has some tough competition as Rylan Clark and Mo Gilligan are also in the running to host the show.

In April, a source told The sun: ‘It needs the full treatment and they are convinced that they are the ones who can restore it to its legendary former glory. It has millions of fans and is one of the most iconic TV shows of its generation.”

The show featured some iconic moments over the years, with a staggering 3.5 million people voting for Liverpool builder Craig Phillips of Seaforth, Merseyside to win the £70,000 prize in 2000 at the end of the first series.

It averaged 5.8 million viewers per episode in the third season — but the numbers dropped to just 2.9 million per episode in 2009 thanks to competitions inspired by the shows it spawned, such as The Only Way Is Essex.