Maura Higgins is the epitome of chic in a black tiered mini dress as she poses up a storm in Paris

She is known for her incredible sense of style.

And Maura Higgins looked nothing short of sensational when she recently set up a storm during a trip to Paris.

The former Love Island star, 31, put on a very leggy display in a black tiered mini dress as touring the historic city late at night.

PrettyLittleThing’s stylish dress featured puff sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and clung to every inch of her incredible figure.

Posing in front of the Arc de Triomphe, the stunner wore a glamorous palette of makeup and smudged her dark brown locks back.

Accessorizing with diamond earrings the reality star carried her belongings in a mini metal handbag.

She shared other photos of her journey with her 3.5 million followers, cuddling with a friend before enjoying a pizza.

Maura captioned the photos “Parisian Nights” as a host of her celebrity friends rushed to the comment section to gush about her incredible looks.

Fellow Love Islander Demi Jones called the photos “gorgeous,” while Montana Brown agreed.

It comes after Maura has been named as the new Big Brother host when it returns to TV in March 2023.

The star is reportedly the producers’ top pick for her resumption of TV appearances on Glow Up Ireland and Dancing On Ice.

During the Love Island final in August, it was confirmed that the TV favorite would be given a new home on ITV2 and streaming service ITVX.

utilities, Broadcast has claimed a date has been ‘confirmed’ for the civilian edition of the programme, which last aired on Channel 5 in 2018.

An ITV representative told MailOnline: ‘It is too early to confirm the schedule at this point.’

A source told The sunProducers are determined to distance themselves from former Big Brother names, but former favourite, Mo Gilligan, is now busy in the United States.

Now bosses look to female stars who have the strength to hold the show together, while also having the warmth to gently question contestants the way Davina McCall and Emma Willis did so well.

‘Maura is a homegrown ITV talent and has it all – and of course looks amazing on screen.’

MailOnline has reached out to Maura’s representatives and ITV for comment.