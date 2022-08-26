Maura Higgins is the epitome of chic as she’s joined by Molly-Mae Hague for a lavish trip to Paris

Maura Higgins was the epitome of elegance on Thursday as she shared gorgeous snaps from her recent Paris getaway.

The former Love Island star, 31, shone in a stunning white mini dress as she spent an evening on the tiles with boyfriend Molly-Mae Hague, whom she met on the fifth season of the ITV2 show.

Maura looked ravishing in the off-the-shoulder dress with a boned corset and voluminous skirt.

As she whipped up a storm on the balcony of her chic hotel, the stunner took in the breathtaking view of the Eiffel Tower.

Maura tied her dark brown locks high in a bun as locks framed her pretty face, which she accentuated with a cherry lip and a hint of mascara.

She was later joined for a swanky dinner by fellow Love Islander Molly-Mae wearing a gorgeous black dress.

The silky dress featured an asymmetrical neckline and clung to every inch of the influencer’s gorgeous frame.

She scraped her hair into a bun with earrings from French designer Chanel and a handbag.

The friends held hands as they wandered the cobbled streets, lit by the monument’s light show.

Maura then returned to her balcony for more snaps as she mimicked her pose by moonlight.

Writing: ‘Je t’aime Paris’ which translates to: ‘I love you Paris’.

The model also showed off her five-star suite, revealing that she loved her trip so much that she decided to extend it.

Molly-Mae commented on the snaps: ‘Ahhh my perfect girl’.

Later, on her own social media, she declared the trip a “quick stop in one of my favorite cities.”

The blonde beauty also took to her Instagram Stories as she shared a glimpse of her latest purchase.

Showing off a pair of expensive Hermes sandals, she wrote, “I can’t believe I got these at the airport.”

It came after ITV2 viewers took to Instagram to call on Maura to take over Love Island’s hosting after Laura Whitmore left the show earlier this week.

The host, who led the successful reality show for three series, has stepped down for the South African winter series that will air in early 2023.

Laura took to Instagram to announce the news, prompting Maura, who appeared on the show in 2017 while Caroline Flack hosted, to comment on the post.

She wrote: ‘You will be missed’.

Fans rushed to tell the model, “You should definitely be the next host!!” and ‘You would be great to do this job’.

Others added: “Your name is written on everything here. Only girl for the job” and “I fucking hope they signed you!”

Laura replaced Caroline as Love Island presenter when she stepped down in December 2019. Caroline tragically took her own life at the age of 40 in February 2020.

ITV has not announced who will replace Laura as presenter of the show for the upcoming winter series.