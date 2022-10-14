Maura Higgins and Chris Hughes spark romance rumours as they leave the NTAs arm-in-arm
Maura Higgins, 31, and Chris Hughes, 29, appeared to have put on a very cozy display as they exited the star-studded National Television Awards together at Wembley’s OVO Arena on Thursday.
The single stars, who both rose to prominence in different seasons of Love Island, were spotted approaching each other walking arm in arm and blending into each other’s company.
A spectator told The sun: ‘They laughed and seemed to get along very well’.
The couple then made their way to the nearby hotel that was the venue for the ceremony’s swanky after-party.
The source further told the publication: ‘Chris explained to Maura where it was’ [the party] and gestured as they walked out together’.’
The pair seemed deep in conversation as they crossed the road with a group of friends before heading to the party.
MailOnline has reached out to representatives for both Maura and Chris for comment.
Maura looked nothing short of sensational on the night, showing her washboard abs in a bold white form-fitting dress.
She looked fabulous in her white frock, with bold cutouts around the waist and bust.
The garment also had structured shoulders, long sleeves and a long train.
Her dark locks looked incredible in a high bun, with her front layers out and around her face.
Meanwhile, Chris cut a neat figure in a dark vest and trousers which he layered over a white shirt and wore open at the neck.
Slipping his feet into dress shoes, the reality star brushed his brunette locks back from his handsome face.
It comes after Maura earlier this year claimed she “couldn’t be single anymore” and joked that she might as well go back to Love Island.
The reality star was rumored to be dating Milton Keynes Dons footballer Connor Wickham, 29, in May after flying to Paris with a mystery man, but she later confirmed her relationship status during an Instagram Q&A.
Maura insisted she’s “very single” and joked that she’s “f****d” because she “went for looks and it didn’t work, and I went for personality before and it didn’t work.”
After a follower asked if she’s single, Maura said, “This question just keeps coming. Like every Q&A I do, “Are you single, are you in a relationship, are you dating, do you have a bae?”
‘Like, yes I’m single. I am very single. I couldn’t be fucking single anymore. I might as well go back to Love Island.”
Around the same time, Chris split after dating his girlfriend, golfer Annabel Dimmock for just a year.
It came after the star revealed months earlier that he was ready to propose to the athlete, adding that it “wouldn’t be too long” before he asked the question.
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were booed by some audience members at the National Television Awards when This Morning was announced as a contender for the Best Daytime Award.
The presenters found themselves at the center of the ‘queue’ controversy’ in September when they were accused of skipping the line to see the Queen in state, which they both denied.
Despite the criticism the broadcasters received, the show still won the Daytime gong, with Phillip saying the award “means so much to us every year, especially this year.”
Other notable winners at the ceremony – held at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London – included Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for Best Presenter, Anton Du Beke for TV Judge, Peaky Blinders for Returning Drama and Emmerdale for Serial Drama.
Phillip took the podium after the win and said, ‘Please don’t think we ever get complacent and please don’t think we ever take it for granted. This means so much to us every year, especially this year. We have the best boss.’
Holly added: ‘This morning has a very special relationship with you, you make our show for us, really. All these guys on stage here, Alison [Hammond] and Dermot [O’Leary]Rochelle [Humes] and Vernon [Kay]Josie [Gibson], everybody. Thank you for all your help.’
THE WINNERS OF THE NATIONAL TELEVISION AWARD 2022
NEW DRAMA
heart stopper
This is going to hurt
Time
Trigger Point – WINNER
TALENT SHOW
Britain’s Got Talent
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER
The masked singer
AUTHORIZED DOCUMENTARY
Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me
Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek – WINNER
Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next
Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism
Tom Parker: In my head
RETURN DRAMA
Bridgerton
Call the midwife
Peaky Blinders – WINNER
The divorce
TV PRESENTER
Alison Hammond
Ant & Dec – WINNER
Bradley Walsh
Graham Norton
ACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT
Clarkson’s Farm
Gogglebox – WINNER
Paul O’Grady: For the love of dogs
The Great British Bake Off
DRAMA PERFORMANCE
Cillian Murphy, Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders – WINNER
Jonathan Bailey, Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton
Nicola Walker, Hannah, The Split
Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point
THE BRUCE FOSRYTH ENTERTAINMENT AWARD
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here! – WINNER
task master
The Graham Norton Show
SERIAL DRAMA
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale – WINNER
Neighbors
EXPERT
Jay Blades
Caleb Cooper
Martin Lewis – WINNER
Sir David Attenborough
SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE
Mark Charnock, Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale – WINNER
Paige Sandhu, Meena Jutla, Emmerdale
Rose Ayling-Ellis, Frankie Lewis, EastEnders
QUIZ GAME SHOW
Beat the Chasers – WINNER
In for a cent
Michael McIntyre’s Wheel
The 1% Club
RISING STAR
Charithra Chandran, Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton
Joe LockeCharlie SpringHeartstopper
Kit Connor, Nick Nelson, Heartstopper
Paddy Bever, Max Turner, Coronation Street – WINNER
DAY
casual women
The pursuit
The repair shop
This morning – WINNER
COMEDY
After Life- WINNER
Derry Girls
don’t go out
Sex education
TALENT SHOW RIGHT
Anton Du Beke – WINNER
David Walliams
Mo Gilligan
RuPaul