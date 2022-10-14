WhatsNew2Day
Maura Higgins and Chris Hughes spark romance rumours as they leave the NTAs arm-in-arm

Maura Higgins, 31, and Chris Hughes, 29, appeared to have put on a very cozy display as they exited the star-studded National Television Awards together at Wembley’s OVO Arena on Thursday.

The single stars, who both rose to prominence in different seasons of Love Island, were spotted approaching each other walking arm in arm and blending into each other’s company.

A spectator told The sun: ‘They laughed and seemed to get along very well’.

The couple then made their way to the nearby hotel that was the venue for the ceremony’s swanky after-party.

The source further told the publication: ‘Chris explained to Maura where it was’ [the party] and gestured as they walked out together’.’

The pair seemed deep in conversation as they crossed the road with a group of friends before heading to the party.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for both Maura and Chris for comment.

Maura looked nothing short of sensational on the night, showing her washboard abs in a bold white form-fitting dress.

She looked fabulous in her white frock, with bold cutouts around the waist and bust.

The garment also had structured shoulders, long sleeves and a long train.

Thirty: Maura held a bottle of water while hugging the reality star

Her dark locks looked incredible in a high bun, with her front layers out and around her face.

Meanwhile, Chris cut a neat figure in a dark vest and trousers which he layered over a white shirt and wore open at the neck.

Slipping his feet into dress shoes, the reality star brushed his brunette locks back from his handsome face.

It comes after Maura earlier this year claimed she “couldn’t be single anymore” and joked that she might as well go back to Love Island.

The reality star was rumored to be dating Milton Keynes Dons footballer Connor Wickham, 29, in May after flying to Paris with a mystery man, but she later confirmed her relationship status during an Instagram Q&A.

Maura insisted she’s “very single” and joked that she’s “f****d” because she “went for looks and it didn’t work, and I went for personality before and it didn’t work.”

Beaming: Chris beamed at the cameras as he made his entrance

After a follower asked if she’s single, Maura said, “This question just keeps coming. Like every Q&A I do, “Are you single, are you in a relationship, are you dating, do you have a bae?”

‘Like, yes I’m single. I am very single. I couldn’t be fucking single anymore. I might as well go back to Love Island.”

Around the same time, Chris split after dating his girlfriend, golfer Annabel Dimmock for just a year.

It came after the star revealed months earlier that he was ready to propose to the athlete, adding that it “wouldn’t be too long” before he asked the question.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were booed by some audience members at the National Television Awards when This Morning was announced as a contender for the Best Daytime Award.

The presenters found themselves at the center of the ‘queue’ controversy’ in September when they were accused of skipping the line to see the Queen in state, which they both denied.

Despite the criticism the broadcasters received, the show still won the Daytime gong, with Phillip saying the award “means so much to us every year, especially this year.”

Other notable winners at the ceremony – held at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London – included Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for Best Presenter, Anton Du Beke for TV Judge, Peaky Blinders for Returning Drama and Emmerdale for Serial Drama.

Phillip took the podium after the win and said, ‘Please don’t think we ever get complacent and please don’t think we ever take it for granted. This means so much to us every year, especially this year. We have the best boss.’

Holly added: ‘This morning has a very special relationship with you, you make our show for us, really. All these guys on stage here, Alison [Hammond] and Dermot [O’Leary]Rochelle [Humes] and Vernon [Kay]Josie [Gibson], everybody. Thank you for all your help.’

THE WINNERS OF THE NATIONAL TELEVISION AWARD 2022

NEW DRAMA

heart stopper

This is going to hurt

Time

Trigger Point – WINNER

TALENT SHOW

Britain’s Got Talent

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER

The masked singer

AUTHORIZED DOCUMENTARY

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me

Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek – WINNER

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next

Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism

Tom Parker: In my head

RETURN DRAMA

Bridgerton

Call the midwife

Peaky Blinders – WINNER

The divorce

TV PRESENTER

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec – WINNER

Bradley Walsh

Graham Norton

ACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT

Clarkson’s Farm

Gogglebox – WINNER

Paul O’Grady: For the love of dogs

The Great British Bake Off

DRAMA PERFORMANCE

Cillian Murphy, Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders – WINNER

Jonathan Bailey, Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton

Nicola Walker, Hannah, The Split

Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point

THE BRUCE FOSRYTH ENTERTAINMENT AWARD

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here! – WINNER

task master

The Graham Norton Show

SERIAL DRAMA

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale – WINNER

Neighbors

EXPERT

Jay Blades

Caleb Cooper

Martin Lewis – WINNER

Sir David Attenborough

SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE

Mark Charnock, Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale – WINNER

Paige Sandhu, Meena Jutla, Emmerdale

Rose Ayling-Ellis, Frankie Lewis, EastEnders

QUIZ GAME SHOW

Beat the Chasers – WINNER

In for a cent

Michael McIntyre’s Wheel

The 1% Club

RISING STAR

Charithra Chandran, Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton

Joe LockeCharlie SpringHeartstopper

Kit Connor, Nick Nelson, Heartstopper

Paddy Bever, Max Turner, Coronation Street – WINNER

DAY

casual women

The pursuit

The repair shop

This morning – WINNER

COMEDY

After Life- WINNER

Derry Girls

don’t go out

Sex education

TALENT SHOW RIGHT

Anton Du Beke – WINNER

David Walliams

Mo Gilligan

RuPaul

