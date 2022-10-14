Maura Higgins and Chris Hughes spark romance rumours as they leave the NTAs arm-in-arm

Maura Higgins, 31, and Chris Hughes, 29, appeared to have put on a very cozy display as they exited the star-studded National Television Awards together at Wembley’s OVO Arena on Thursday.

The single stars, who both rose to prominence in different seasons of Love Island, were spotted approaching each other walking arm in arm and blending into each other’s company.

A spectator told The sun: ‘They laughed and seemed to get along very well’.

Cozy: Maura Higgins, 31, and Chris Hughes, 29, looked like a very cozy display as they exited the star-studded National Television Awards together at OVO Arena Wembley on Thursday

The couple then made their way to the nearby hotel that was the venue for the ceremony’s swanky after-party.

The source further told the publication: ‘Chris explained to Maura where it was’ [the party] and gestured as they walked out together’.’

The pair seemed deep in conversation as they crossed the road with a group of friends before heading to the party.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for both Maura and Chris for comment.

Fun couple: The single stars, who both rose to prominence in several seasons of Love Island, were spotted approaching each other walking arm in arm and blending into each other’s company

Celebration time: The couple made their way to the nearby hotel that was the venue for the swanky ceremony afterpart

Maura looked nothing short of sensational on the night, showing her washboard abs in a bold white form-fitting dress.

She looked fabulous in her white frock, with bold cutouts around the waist and bust.

The garment also had structured shoulders, long sleeves and a long train.

Insider: An onlooker said: ‘They laughed and seemed to get along’

Dancing Shoes: The pair appeared in deep conversation as they crossed the road with a group of friends before heading to the party

Her dark locks looked incredible in a high bun, with her front layers out and around her face.

Meanwhile, Chris cut a neat figure in a dark vest and trousers which he layered over a white shirt and wore open at the neck.

Slipping his feet into dress shoes, the reality star brushed his brunette locks back from his handsome face.

Slim: Meanwhile Chris cut a neat figure in a dark vest and trousers which he layered over a white shirt and wore open at the neck

Blast: Maura looked downright sensational on the night, flashing her washboard abs in a bold white form-fitting dress

It comes after Maura earlier this year claimed she “couldn’t be single anymore” and joked that she might as well go back to Love Island.

The reality star was rumored to be dating Milton Keynes Dons footballer Connor Wickham, 29, in May after flying to Paris with a mystery man, but she later confirmed her relationship status during an Instagram Q&A.

Maura insisted she’s “very single” and joked that she’s “f****d” because she “went for looks and it didn’t work, and I went for personality before and it didn’t work.”

Stylish: Her dark locks looked fantastic in a high bun, with her front layers out and around her face

Arrivals: The pair arrived at the event separately, forming a storm on the red carpet

After a follower asked if she’s single, Maura said, “This question just keeps coming. Like every Q&A I do, “Are you single, are you in a relationship, are you dating, do you have a bae?”

‘Like, yes I’m single. I am very single. I couldn’t be fucking single anymore. I might as well go back to Love Island.”

Around the same time, Chris split after dating his girlfriend, golfer Annabel Dimmock for just a year.

It came after the star revealed months earlier that he was ready to propose to the athlete, adding that it “wouldn’t be too long” before he asked the question.

Single: Maura is said to be in a relationship with Milton Keynes Dons footballer Connor Wickham, 29, (pictured in February), but has since confirmed she is single

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were booed by some audience members at the National Television Awards when This Morning was announced as a contender for the Best Daytime Award.

The presenters found themselves at the center of the ‘queue’ controversy’ in September when they were accused of skipping the line to see the Queen in state, which they both denied.

Despite the criticism the broadcasters received, the show still won the Daytime gong, with Phillip saying the award “means so much to us every year, especially this year.”

Splits: Around the same time Chris divorced his golfer girlfriend Annabel Dimmock after just a year of dating (pictured together earlier this year)

Other notable winners at the ceremony – held at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London – included Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for Best Presenter, Anton Du Beke for TV Judge, Peaky Blinders for Returning Drama and Emmerdale for Serial Drama.

Phillip took the podium after the win and said, ‘Please don’t think we ever get complacent and please don’t think we ever take it for granted. This means so much to us every year, especially this year. We have the best boss.’

Holly added: ‘This morning has a very special relationship with you, you make our show for us, really. All these guys on stage here, Alison [Hammond] and Dermot [O’Leary]Rochelle [Humes] and Vernon [Kay]Josie [Gibson], everybody. Thank you for all your help.’