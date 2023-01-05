Maude Apatow seen after being featured in THAT ‘nepo baby’ article

Maude Apatow was spotted sitting in courtside seats with her A-list dad Judd at a Los Angeles Lakers game after being on New York Magazine’s fake baby list.

The term nepo babies was coined online and is used to describe celebrity offspring who easily enter the world of showbiz, caught by their parents’ famous names.

Maude — the daughter of Hollywood heavyweights Judd and Leslie Mann — was plastered on the front, standing among other children of the rich and famous who got lucky in the genetic lottery.

In her first public sighting since the article was published, Maude, 25, sat next to the famous comedian, 55, as they joined a host of other stars at the game.

The Euphoria actress, who plays Lexi Howard in the HBO hit, exuded daytime glamor during the game, wearing a champagne lace camisole.

She paired the top with a cargo-style cream skirt and ballerinas in the same neutral hue, completed with a new strawberry bag.

Maude wore her brunette locks in 1920s-style waves while opting for a full face of makeup, complete with a sleek deep red lipstick.

Meanwhile, Judd kept his look relatively casual as he wore a green graphic tee with navy blue pants and trainers.

Also sitting on the court seats was actress Ashley Benson, who opted for rock-chic vibes in a leather jacket, white T-shirt and straight-leg jeans.

Enjoying the game: Actress Ashley Benson also sat on the courtside seats, opting for rock chic vibes in a leather jacket, white tee and straight leg jeans

The furious article was published in December and also featured Dakota Johnson, Maya Hawke, Zoë Kravitz and more stars with famous parents, who were mocked on the cover of New York Magazine’s The Year of the Nepo Baby.

Celebrity nepotism is nothing new, but the insult “nepo baby” has become increasingly popular as a shorthand for mocking it.

Prior to the story, Maude had already directed her fortune to the family she was born into after her name was linked to the phrase “fake baby.”

Maude got candid about being the daughter of Hollywood icons Judd and Leslie during an interview with Porter magazine in September.

She admitted during the sit-down that she’s “in such a lucky position” to be a favoritism baby, but admitted her term “upset” her at first.

Speaking to the fashion publication, she said, “At first I was sad… I try not to let it affect me because I clearly understand that I’m in such a fortunate position.”

Maude said, “Lots of people [in a similar position] have proven themselves over the years so I have to go ahead and do a good job. It’s still so early in my career.’

The performer, who described herself as “shy” in high school, said she used it to her advantage.

“I would put all my fear into theatre. Everything just had to be perfect,” she emphasized. ‘That’s not always good; I probably burned a lot of bridges.’

She attributes her perfectionism to having respected parents in the entertainment industry.

Maude, older sister of Iris Apatow, 19, explained: ‘I try not to think about that much, but it certainly drives me. I feel like I really have to prove myself, so I work extra hard.’

Nepo baby: Maude – who is the daughter of Hollywood heavyweights Judd and Leslie Mann – was plastered on the front, standing among other children of the rich and famous who got lucky in the genetic lottery

The talented TV sensation also noted that she looks to her screenwriter father for guidance.

He even directed her in her very first film credits, as she appeared in his 2007 film Knocked Up and 2009 Funny People, both of which played her mother.

Judd has been encouraging his firstborn to do more than act. “My dad always told me that acting is hard because you never know what’s coming. He always encouraged me to write,” Maude said.

The breakthrough star revealed, “Dad always reads what I write, but I have to be at a certain point. I wait until I’m almost done and then get notes from him. I get annoyed because he comes up with a better idea, but he’s super helpful.”