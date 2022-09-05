Maude Apatow responds to being called a ‘nepotism baby’: ‘I’m in a lucky position’

Actress Maude Apatow opened up to porter magazine in an intimate new interview.

The 24-year-old Euphoria star got candid about being the daughter of Hollywood icons Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, as well as the next season of the critically acclaimed HBO series.

Maude admitted during the sit-down that she’s “in such a lucky position” to be what the internet has called a “nepotism baby.”

During her conversation with the fashion publication, she said, “At first I was sad…I try not to let it get to me because of course I understand that I am in such a happy position.”

Looking at the glass half full, she added: “Lots of people” [in a similar position] have proven themselves over the years so I must go ahead and do a good job. It’s still so early in my career.’

The performer, who described herself as “shy” in high school, said she used it to her advantage.

‘I would channel all my fear into theatre. Everything just had to be perfect,” she emphasized. ‘That’s not always good; I probably burned a lot of bridges.’

She attributes her perfectionism to having respected parents in the entertainment industry.

Maude, older sister of Iris Apatow, 19, explains: ‘I try not to think about that much, but it certainly drives me. I feel like I really have to prove myself, so I work extra hard.’

The talented TV sensation also noted that she looks to her screenwriter father for guidance.

In fact, he directed her in her very first movie credits, as she appeared in his 2007 films Knocked Up and 2009 Funny People, both of which played her mother.

Judd encouraged his firstborn to do more than just trade. “My dad always said acting is hard because you never know what’s going to happen. He always encouraged me to write,” Maude said.

The breakthrough star revealed: “Dad always reads what I write, but I have to be at a certain point. I wait until I’m almost done and then get notes from him. I’m annoyed that he comes up with a better idea, but he’s super helpful.’

As she gears up to take on the third and final season of showrunner Sam Levinson’s Euphoria, the show that shot her to fame, she has other projects in the pipeline.

Among them is a “dark comedy,” which she will write and perform for streaming giant Netflix.

As a writer, she says, “I’m always strict with myself. Sometimes I get in my head and think, “Why would anyone want to hear what I have to say?” Then I say to myself: it doesn’t matter, it’s just entertainment.

“I’m trying to clear my head of all those thoughts. You can’t constantly judge yourself: it’s such a creativity killer.’

And as she practices more self-awareness, Apatow noted that she’s “trying to slow down for myself.”

It was prompted by “a really bad infection” she went through in 2020, which forced her to be hospitalized for a short period of time.

“I wish I could say I meditate. I don’t, but I try not to run myself into the ground so often. I try to judge myself less,” she added.

Returning to Euphoria, the dramatic series that also featured Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Zendaya, Maude experienced a rapid rise to fame.

“After the first season came out, it was a little crazy. Then season two comes and it gets even crazier, I can’t help myself…but I’m so glad people like it,” she said.

Season three of the show will premiere sometime next year.

On her Euphoria fame: “After season one came out, it was a little crazy. Then season two comes and it gets even crazier, I can’t reach it… but I’m so glad people like it,” the young actress reflected.