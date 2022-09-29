Matty Johns calls on NRL to SCRAP night grand finals to give the fans better atmosphere

Due to Covid restrictions, AFL’s decision makers for 2020 and 2021 were played overnight

Matty Johns has called on the NRL to re-enter the day’s grand finals as a throwback to previous years.

The face of Fox Sports’ NRL coverage believes a 3 p.m. kick-off would create a better atmosphere on the ground and evoke a sense of tradition for rusty footy fans.

In 2011, Des Hasler’s Manly Sea Eagles defeated the Ivan Cleary coached New Zealand Warriors in a twilight decider at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium, which started at 5.15pm.

From that year on, all major NRL finals at Sydney Olympic Park – and last year at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium – will be held at night, with ratings as the primary focus.

Johns’ sporting quest also comes after the AFL shifted the decision between Geelong and Sydney in the MCG last Saturday back to the traditional 2:30pm timeslot – drawing dismal reviews.

Tellingly, nearly a million fewer people watched it compared to last year.

“I’d love to see a one-day grand finale return to the NRL,” Johns told Victorian. SEN radios Garry Lyons and Tim Watson.

“I think it’s a better standard of football, and I just like the atmosphere of a big final during the day.

‘You see the MCG’ [for the AFL grand final] and it was packed with everyone in there.

“I like that tradition that the AFL has of a daytime grand final and I wouldn’t love to see it change… families and friends coming together, that’s what they are watching in groups and at BBQs – but not [many do it] ‘at night.’

Johns went on to point out his belief as to why the clash between the Cats and Swans didn’t attract so many eyeballs.

Johns also believes people didn’t flock to the Cats v Swans match as the game was already over by half time, that was Geelong’s dominance

“Last week, on that game, some people panicked and said the ratings are low,” he said, referring to the Cats’ blistering start.

‘Well, the match was over in 10 minutes, [in terms of a contest] that was the bottom line.’

OzTam ratings released last Sunday show that 2,179 million people have seen Geelong beating Sydney in the metropolitan crowd of five cities.

It was the lowest rating decision since OzTAM began recording in 2001 and dealt a significant blow to the AFL.

The previous two major finals at night – in Brisbane and then Perth due to Covid restrictions in Melbourne – drew much larger numbers.

Channel 7 boss James Warburton pushed hard for a later start in the AFL, but said the station will always support the code’s decision on when to play – despite the shocking numbers for the Cats’ win.

“The numbers and comparisons are clear to everyone to support a prime-time AFL grand final,” Warburton said.

“It’s a national contest and a twilight or primetime bounce will maximize audience for the code.”