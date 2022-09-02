Matty Healy admits he felt ‘sexualised’ by The 1975 fans

Matthew Healy has admitted that he felt “sexualized” by the fans of 1975 in their early fame when he discussed how finding romantic relationships was difficult.

The 33-year-old singer, known as Matty, discussed fans’ “romantic” relationship with the band, saying he felt “sexualized” for smoking cigarettes and wearing a leather jacket.

He told the guard: ‘People had a romantic relationship with the band, I was sexualized to a certain extent; it was sexy, like leather jackets and smoking and all that shit was sexy.’

But he admitted he found this image difficult as he struggled with his mental health from not having experienced traumatic “early sexual experiences.”

“I’m not going to be specific, but I had some early sexual experiences that, as I got older, were really, really hard to deal with,” he said.

Matty said it had nothing to do with what happened at home, but said his mental health had been shaped by his sexual experiences and romantic relationships as a teenager.

The star, who recently broke up with singer FKA twigs, also admitted that he struggled with romantic relationships because he would worry about things he’d done in the past.

“It’s hard to have romantic relationships with people when you’re on tour, so the one part of my life that I found difficult became really difficult, and I would focus on it so that I would never be in the moment,” he admitted. .

Matty said he would be backstage for The 1975 performances and reflect on things he’d done in the past while speaking candidly about his mental health.

Matty, who had previously been a heroin addict in his twenties for four years, said he became defensive about the word “depressed” in his youth because his mother was clinically ill.

He admitted he was “very traumatized” at the time, but said he is much happier in himself now after rehab and therapy.

His latest comments come after Matt and FKA Twigs ended their relationship after dating for over two years.

Matt – the son of Loose Women star Denise Welch and actor Tim Healy – is said to have started a relationship with Twigs, 34, by the end of 2019.

However, the pair have reportedly called off business due to ‘work commitments’ following the lockdown and the latest struggles of the coronavirus pandemic, including the promotion and release of a fifth album by The 1975.

A source told The sun: ‘Unfortunately it didn’t work out. The people around them thought this would be it, but it hasn’t.

Matty (pictured with bandmates George Daniel, Adam Hann and Ross MacDonald)

“There was no massive fight or fallout. When the lockdown ended, they were both pulled in different directions with work commitments.”

The insider went on to explain that FKA – whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett – is “naturally upset” since the split with the singer, but is “supported” by close friends.

The source added: ‘It’s still very raw and of course she’s upset, but she has her friends around her who support her.

The news of the alleged breakup came just days after FKA – who previously dated stars such as Rob Pattinson and Shia LaBeouf – was partying with Madonna after attending a fashion show in London.

After the breakup, FKA also took to TikTok to share a video of her kissing Elite star Aron Piper.

At the same time, Aron was reportedly spotted having sex with singer Dua Lipa at a nightclub, six months after splitting from model Anwar Hadid after two years of dating.

FKA released a new mixtape Caprisongs earlier this year to critical acclaim, while The 1975 just released their new song I’m In Love With You ahead of their fifth album.

The band’s previous release was the sprawling Notes On A Conditional Form, their fourth album, released during the lockdown in 2020.