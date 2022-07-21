Matthijs de Ligt: Louis van Gaal told me I’d ‘fall in love’ with Bayern Munich prior to £68m move

Bayern Munich new boy Matthijs de Ligt has revealed that Holland manager Louis van Gaal advised him to make the switch to the Bundesliga’s top dogs.

The 22-year-old made the switch from Juventus this week for a £68m deal after spending three seasons in Serie A.

Despite outside interest, De Ligt chose to move to Bayern after his head coach advised him to ‘fall in love’ with the club.

Matthijs de Ligt is one of seven new additions to Julian Nagelmann’s Bundesliga champion

“At the beginning of the summer I discussed my future with Van Gaal and he had nothing but good words for Bayern,” said De Ligt after completing his move to Germany.

“He praised their philosophy and told me that if I went there, I would fall in love with them.”

Current Dutch boss Van Gaal also enjoyed a stint with the German giants, where he was the club’s manager from 2009 to 2011.

Louis van Gaal (left) has been De Ligt’s manager for the Dutch national team since 2021

The enigmatic manager got off to a shaky start after arriving at the Allianz Arena, although he eventually managed to rack up a league and cup double and reach the Champions League final in his first season in Bavaria.

However, Van Gaal’s fortunes in Munich would deteriorate during his second season with the club as the Dutchman was relieved of his duties in April 2011 and the club languished in fourth place.

De Ligt also spoke of his admiration for current Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Julian Nagelsmann led Bayern Munich to the 31st Bundesliga title last season

The former Ajax academy graduate, once Europe’s most wanted young defender, believes his new manager can help him get even better.

De Ligt: ‘He has shown that young people can grow and develop with him. I still see myself that way and want to get better.”

Bayern beat the competition from Chelsea to secure the Dutchman’s signature, securing him a five-year deal.