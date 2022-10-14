Matthews scores winner as Maple Leafs rally past Capitals in home opener

TORONTO — Austin Matthews scored the winner in the third period as the Toronto Maple Leaves defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 in their home opener Thursday.

John Tavares and Calle Jarnkrok had the other goals for Toronto. Morgan Rielly added two assists.

Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves against his former team as the Leafs (1-0) recovered from a disappointing 4-3 road loss to the Montreal Canadiens in Wednesday’s opening game.

Nic Dowd and Marcus Johansson answered for Washington.

Charlie Lindgren stopped 36 shots for the Capitals (0-2-0), who came off a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins 24 hours earlier in their home opener.

With both teams playing the second from a back-to-back, there wasn’t much ice available in the third period until Mark Giordano found a seam on a point shot that broke Matthews with his stick before handcuffing Lindgren and dribbling across the field. goal line, a 2-2 draw at 6:55.

The reigning Hart Trophy winner and the first point of the season for the 60-goal man gave the team a breather after head coach Sheldon Keefe ruined Toronto’s performance in Montreal the night before.

Jarnkrok then fired wide on a short-handed 2-on-1 before Lindgren also denied Mitch Marner another chance to keep the visitors within striking distance at Scotiabank Arena.

Samonov and his new teammates were then forced to hold on late with the Leafs twice in the final four minutes and Lindgren on the bench for an extra striker to seal the win.

Toronto opened the scoring at 6:40 of the first on a power play that finally clicked after some great chances as Rielly found Tavares on the edge of the crease with a smooth feed.

The Capitals reacted at 9:57 a.m. when Dowd found the back of the net at close range before Johansson gave Washington the lead on a shot from the rush – a shot from Samsonov, who played parts of three seasons with the Capitals before being detached in July, wants to return at 13:52.

The Leafs put a big bet on Samsonov and Matt Murray – two goalkeepers with solid pedigrees, but also a lot to prove based on recent performances – after letting Jack Campbell walk into free agency.

Starting in place of No. 1 netless Darcy Kuemper on the heels of Washington’s home opener, Lindgren stopped 20 of the 21 shots he faced in the first 20 minutes, but couldn’t do anything about Toronto’s equalizing goal at 4:03 of the second.

Alexander Kerfoot took a pass from Rielly on the offensive blue line and slowed down before finding a streaking Jarnkrok with a great feed for his first with the Leafs after signing up with free agency.

Samsonov was in a shooting gallery against his old teammates during a power play later in the period, including a stunner from Alex Ovechkin before also denying Dmitry Orlov with the gauntlet.

Toronto came painfully close to continue just before the break, but both Matthews and Michael Bunting failed to hit a bouncing puck in Lindgren’s crease.

OLD FACE, NEW PLACE

Samsonov was drafted 22nd overall by Washington in the 2015 draft, but did not receive a qualifying offer from Washington, making him a free agent. The 25-year-old was 52-22-8 with a save rate of 0.902 and goals against the average in 89 regular season games with the Capitals.

AMIROV AT HOME

Rodion Amirov, who was selected by the Leafs with the 15th pick in 2020, was introduced along with the rest of the team before the puck dropped.

The winger, 21, was diagnosed with a brain tumor earlier this year and recently completed his fourth round of chemotherapy.

PIPES AND DRUMS

The 48th Highlanders, who have played at every home opener in Toronto since 1931, continue the tradition with their pipes and drums on the ice ahead of the warm-ups.

ROCK SOIL

Hollywood star and former professional wrestler Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson was in the building to promote his new movie ‘Black Adam’.

NEXT ONE

Leafs: Host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday in the first of four meetings with their provincial rivals.

Capitals: Host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday to open a two-game homestand.