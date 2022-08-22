Matthew Rhys endorses £450k GoFundMe campaign for Welsh community to buy their local pub

<!–

Matthew Rhys is supporting a GoFundMe campaign that will allow a Welsh community to buy their local pub for £450,000.

The Hollywood actor, 47, wants to help villagers save a Class II drink at Pennnal, The Glan Yr Afon Inn, after its owners put it up for sale.

He told National Wales“I have strong personal ties to the Pennal area and believe this venture is extremely important to secure the future of the community.

“It’s great to see people taking responsibility and ownership for their communities in these challenging times and I wish them every success in their efforts.”

The New York native, Cardiff native, added: ‘If you can support us, please do, and the spirit of Owain Glyndwr will still be felt in the area.’

In the fifteenth century, Owain wrote from the city to King Charles VI of France for help in his conflict with the English throne.

Locals hope to ‘provide community facilities such as a shop and cafe’ in the taproom, and ‘develop the upstairs rooms into quality accommodation’.

Matthew won the Leading Actor Emmy in a Drama Series for his role in the Cold War drama and also stars in HBO’s Perry Mason.

He has been married to his wife Keri Russell since 2014. They produced and acted together in the 2013 drama series The Americans, which ran for six seasons.

The couple first fell in love on set, but had met 10 years earlier when Russell said he had assaulted her “very drunk.”

“I asked her for her number very drunk when she was a young bachelorette party. So I knew about it then, when I was 26,” he said in a 2017 Watch What Happens Live performance.

Russell was previously in a relationship with Shane Deary, but split with him during the first season of The Americans, and went public with Rhys a year later, despite being linked a month after her divorce in 2013.

