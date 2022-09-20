Matthew Potts, Ben Raine give Durham upper hand against Sussex

Durham 54 for 1 track Sussex 162 (Orr 36, Coughlin 3-33, Potts 3-53) by 108 runs

Durham took advantage of the bowling-friendly conditions at Seat Unique Riverside on Day 1 of the LV Insurance County Championship as they bowled out Sussex for just 162.

After winning the toss and asking the visitors to bat, Matthew Potts and Ben Raine played a long opener interspersed with a rain delay to leave Sussex 47 for 3 at the lunch interval.

Wickets continued to fall after the break, Paul Coughlin coming in as Sussex’s young batting line-up struggled to deal with the moving ball under the floodlights, Ali Orr and Faheem Ashraf the only batsmen to score more than 30.

Lower-order resistance from Sussex saw the score tick past 150 before Oliver Gibson bowled Sean Hunt to end the innings on 162, Potts and Coughlin leading the way with three wickets each.

Hunt then got revenge by pinning Sean Dickson lbw for 14 as the light constantly threatened to take the players off and eventually succeeded at 17.25 with Durham 54 for 1.

It was the perfect toss to win for Scott Borthwick, with the floodlights on from start to finish, and it was a no brainer to send Sussex into bat. The home side got off to the perfect start when Potts had Sussex skipper Tom Haines caught behind in his second over. Raine then dismissed Tom Alsop and Tom Clark before lunch.

Wickets fell at regular intervals for Sussex and Dan Ibrahim went behind to emergency loanee Chris Benjamin before Orr’s luck ran out as Potts cleaned up his stumps. Coughlin then gave the same treatment to James Coles, debutant Charlie Tear survived for a while before eventually falling to Gibson. Faheem Ashraf and Jack Carson provided some light resistance before Durham cleaned up to leave Sussex 162 out.