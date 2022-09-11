Matthew Perry headed to the U.S Open Women’s finals with goddaughter Tara

<!–

Matthew Perry attended the US Open women’s final on Saturday with friends and goddaughter Tara.

The Friends star, 53, took to his Instagram to share a slew of snaps from the exciting day ahead.

And one of the photos shows Matthew posing for a selfie with his friends in the car on the way to the event.

Matthew, in particular, looked neat and ready for the game in a black polo shirt with contrasting stripes on the collar.

He also decided to shield his eyes with dark-framed sunglasses for the sunny day ahead.

He captioned the friendly snap with “My friends and I headed for the women’s final at 4pm.” We’re in section 20, row G. Try to find us!’

And in typical Chandler form, he ended the caption with “If it helps, I’ll read a copy of my book – Friends, Lovers & The Big Terrible Thing.”

Another sweet photo shows Matthew wearing a different shirt and clear glasses.

Matthew smiled for the photo on the sidelines of the match next to his goddaughter Tara who also had a wide grin.

He captioned the post with “My goddaughter Tara and I, at the US Open.” and shared the sweet photo with his many followers.

Winner: It comes before Iga Swiatek, 21, who is the world’s number one tennis player, defeated Ons Jabeur, 28, in straight sets to capture her first US Open singles title

Iga Swiatek, 21, is the world’s number one tennis player, beating Ons Jabeur, 28, Ons in straight sets to capture her first US Open singles title.

It is her third Grand Slam title and the first on a surface other than clay.

Iga lived up to her billing and beaut Jabeur, 6-2, 7-6 (5), to capture her first singles title.

And as Our last forehand sailed long, Iga collapsed on her back after a duel of 1 hour and 51 minutes that got dangerously close as the afternoon wore on.

And after a first set that was over in 30 minutes, Iga and Ons needed 81 minutes to complete the second.

Iga won the French Open in 2020 and 2022, becoming the first Polish woman to win a Grand Slam Singles title.

And now she is the first Polish woman to win three and the US Open, where she was the first Polish woman to reach the singles final.