Matthew McConaughey walks hand-in-hand with his wife Camila Alves at the F1 Grand Prix in France

Matthew McConaughey puts on a much-loved display with his wife Camila Alves during the F1 Grand Prix in France on Sunday.

The 52-year-old actor and his wife, 39, appeared in good spirits as they walked hand in hand across the grid at Circuit Paul Ricard.

He cut a casual figure in a blue shirt, white pants and brown shoes, completing the look with a cap.

Meanwhile, Camila looked effortlessly chic in a colorful, flashy maxi dress, paired with a pair of sandals.

She opted for a bronzed makeup palette under sunglasses, while styling her brunette locks in loose waves.

The happy couple have been married for ten years and have three children: Levi, 13, Vida, 12, and Livingston, 9.

Charles Leclerc dramatically crashed out of the French Grand Prix on Sunday while in the lead, allowing Max Verstappen to win and extend his World Championship lead to 63 points.

The Ferrari driver crashed into Turn 11 – the fastest corner on the Paul Ricard circuit – causing the safety car to come out.

Leclerc quickly got out of his car as his rivals drove quickly into the pit lane to stop, with Verstappen taking full advantage.

This crash marks the third time this season that the 24-year-old has retired from leading a race.

He let out a scream of anger at his team after being turned against the wall, yelling, “I can’t go full throttle!”

His World Cup title rival Max Verstappen asked ‘is he okay?’ over the radio, and was told ‘yes, I’ve been told he’s fine’.

Due to the crash, Max Verstappen won in France and took his lead in the drivers’ championship to 63.

Lewis Hamilton finished second for the first time this season, with George Russell third after stopping Sergio Perez.