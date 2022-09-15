Matthew McConaughey soccer film axed amid claim of sexual misconduct by real life coach

A new Matthew McConaughey football movie has been canceled over sexual misconduct claims, DailyMail.com has learned exclusively.

In the movie, Dallas Sting, McConaughey would play legendary women’s soccer team coach Bill Kinder, who led a Dallas team to a shock underdog victory in an international tournament in 1984.

But the film has now been canned just six weeks before shooting, after production company Skydance received allegations that Kinder was sexually inappropriate with at least one of its players.

In an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com, Kinder, 83, said an unknown prosecutor sent a letter to Skydance claiming he “touched someone outside their clothes” about 40 years ago, calling his players inappropriate nicknames.

Kinder denied the allegations, saying the company had hired investigators to question him and his players, now adult women, about the allegations, and reportedly told him there was nothing.

So he was shocked to find out from DailyMail.com that the production is being nixed.

Matthew McConaughey would play women’s soccer coach Bill Kinder (right) who led an underdog team to win a world championship in 1984, in the upcoming movie, Dallas Sting

The Texan coach said the letter contained “some information that was quite cryptic.”

“There were two things: that we all used nicknames, and that 40 years ago I touched someone outside their clothes.”

“They hired a research group and they talked to me, and they talked to a lot of girls,” he said.

“And they all reported to me that there was nothing. No one knows anything specific that ever happened. There was nothing there, nothing ever happened.

“It’s disappointing news because we all felt like everything was just being examined as it should be and nothing was there, so it wasn’t a big deal.”

Kinder had no previous coaching experience before forming the team in the 1970s and leading them to a shocking victory

McConaughey played Kinder and Emmy nominee Kaitlyn Dever was cast as the coach’s daughter. The production hired real football players for the athlete roles.

The film was first scrapped Wednesday night, with sources citing “disturbing allegations” surrounding the film’s true story, but no details were given about the actual allegations at the time.

Kinder told DailyMail.com that while the culture of the 1980s was different from today, he was never inappropriate with his players.

“In the ’80s, people were hugged and in dog piles and all sorts of things. But there was never anything like that,” he said.

“There were no nicknames that were vulgar or had sexual connotations. If you’re going to give someone a nickname, it’s usually someone you like. You don’t call someone fat, fat. You could call them small.

“It was all nice, never anything mean, nothing the girls ever objected to.”

He added that he had coached “thousands” of girls during his career and had never had any complaints until now.

They were the first American team – male or female – to win an international soccer tournament

China had invited the United States to send its women’s soccer team to participate in the first-ever FIFA World Cup tournament in 1984, when the U.S. did not yet have an official national team

“I’ve dealt with literally thousands of girls over the course of 40 to 50 years,” he said. “The complaint is about nicknames, and that among those thousands of girls in 50 years someone may have been touched outside their clothes, whatever that means.

“I have been the founder of the club, the benevolent dictator, the one who hired all the coaches and demanded that every coach be a role model.

“We never traveled unless we had at least two or three mothers caring for maternal daughters.

‘We traveled all over the world. China, Russia, all over Europe, United States, Canada. And in all those years there has never been an incident. So it’s quite a shock.’

Kinder said he and his former players, with whom he remains close, believe the allegations were fabricated.

“Their speculation was always that someone was trying to avoid being told. It’s someone with an ax to grind or hurt feelings,” he said.

One of the actresses hired to play a football star in the movie is a top player in real life.

Ryann Torrero, 32, plays for the Chilean national team and attended the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France for her country.

Torrero would play Rose Reilley, an Italian-Scottish star player and nemesis who faced the Dallas team in the 1984 final against Italy.

“I got the information yesterday,” she said. “Casting immediately called my manager and informed us that unfortunately the film would not be made.”

While she was sad she couldn’t help tell the story of the trailblazing team, Torrero said her main concern was getting to the bottom of the allegations.

McConaughey, 52, himself from Texas, also stepped out of the film after the allegations came to light.

Emmy nominee Kaitlyn Dever, 25, set to star alongside McConaughey after being cast as coach’s daughter

“I’m devastated by the film and this amazing opportunity that’s not happening because I know a lot of people have worked extremely hard on it,” she said.

“But the most important thing here is that any concerns about misconduct or abuse are investigated and that if blame is found, justice is done. I hope the truth comes out.”

Torrero, who also works as a model and coaches the Pepperdine Waves soccer team of Malibu, California, added that abuse is still endemic in women’s soccer, even at the professional level.

“It’s really devastating on so many levels for players of all ages to be put in a position where people in power and authority can abuse them and get away with it. It’s heartbreaking,” she said.

“This is common, even at the professional level, where these professional athletes have the most publicity and have professional systems around them to protect them.

“I think it’s so important that we put in place policies and programs that can protect athletes of any age and gender, to have a space where they can report this.”

Last year, five out of ten teams in the US National Women’s Soccer League had head coaches who resigned or were fired after a slew of abuse allegations emerged.

Footballer Ryann Torrero, 32, who plays for the Chilean national team, was one of the real-life athletes in the now-demolished film

Former Washington Spirit players accused coach Richie Burke of being belligerent, aggressive and making racist comments.

Racing Louisville FC fired coach Christy Holly amid reports of complaints about toxic culture.

North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley was accused of sexually coercing and verbally abusing players on his teams between 2011 and 2015.

Riley denied the players’ allegations, published in an article by sports magazine The Athletic in September 2021, but was fired.

The revelations prompted 24 women from Venezuela’s national team to come forward with claims of “abuse and harassment, physical, psychological and sexual” by former national team coach Kenneth Zseremeta.

Australian national players have also made allegations of abuse.