Matthew McConaughey refuses to let being blackmailed into sex as a teenager ‘beat him’

Matthew McConaughey has said he refused to be blackmailed into having sex when he was 15 and drugged and abused by a man when he was 18, ‘beat him up’.

The Dallas Buyers Club star, 52, previously shared the harrowing accounts in his autobiography, Greenlights, and has now detailed the conversations he had with his father who informed him that this was not how anyone should be treated.

Speaking on Amanda de Cadenet’s The Conversation: About the Men podcast, he said of his parents’ lessons about sexual intimacy and respect: ‘Well, I had been taught, been guided by my parents about respect for a woman, respect for the relationship, respect for sexual intimacy, respect for space.

‘My dad had always had this thing when he taught us the birds and the bees, he would sit me down and talk about the birds and the bees. “Are you reaching the age you kiss?” and I said, “Yes, sir.”

“And he says, “Well, it’ll go further than that one day. It’s probably going to go where you want to get intimate and there’s going to be the chest and there’s going to be below the belt.” I paraphrase and he says, “It’s going to happen to you too”.’

Remembering being taught about sexual consent, he continued: ‘And so he goes and he talks to me, he says, “Son, as a man in the situation,” talking to me about a heterosexual relationship, “If you ever feel girl, the woman, hesitate, stop”.

“He even said this, he says, “You can even feel them hesitate, and then when you stop, they can go, oh, no, no, come on. Do not. Wait until next time.” And he was right, I got in certain senses where it was like, “No, no, no. OK, I’m out.” And says, “OK, cool. I am out”.

‘The girl said, “Oh, well, no, come on.” And I thought, “No, no, no.” He said, “Trust you’ll get another day if you have to”.’

The actor was still able to have some ‘healthy sexual relationships’ with girls who weren’t ‘ugly’ after the blackmail.

He continued: ‘But I was very clear again, it wasn’t right, it wasn’t cool, it wasn’t how it is.

‘After that I had some healthy sexual relationships and got girls that I liked and liked me and we slowly became intimate and it was beautiful and awkward and all that stuff, but it wasn’t ugly like that.’

His father James died in 1992, aged 63, when the actor was still in his early 20s.

When Matthew was molested a few years later, he said he ‘doesn’t connect’ the two experiences.

The actor revealed that he was abused as a teenager by another man in his memoir.

Matthew wrote about the horrific incident where he was ‘knocked unconscious’ by his male assailant when he was 18 and assaulted.

The Dallas Buyer’s Club star adds that he was ‘in the back of a van’ when the attack happened.

The gold star has not been in therapy, but said people around him have helped him deal with the trauma.

Matthew promised himself never to let the abuse he experienced in his youth make him ‘scared of relationships’ or stop him from trusting others.

He said: ‘I will not be afraid of relationships because my first experience was blackmail. Uh oh. It is an aberration. No no. It is not like that.

‘And if I go on – and I won’t let it beat me. I say, ‘I’m not going to let that knock my sense of trust in people and say, ‘No, I can have a healthy relationship.’ Not up for negotiation. None.’

He added: ‘It happened. Do I deny it happened? No. I don’t deny that it happened. Ugly. Oh.

“I still understand, even though I’m telling you this story, I understand – but do I have to carry it with me? I chose without negotiation, I don’t want to carry it, bring that baggage into the life I want to live and how I treat people and how I trust people and how I look at circumstances and the risk I can take.’

Matthew’s 304-page memoir Greenlights hit shelves on October 20, 2021, and he detailed the two incidents in his book.

After the book’s release, Matthew spoke about why he felt it was not ‘constructive’ to go into detail about the sexual abuse.

“At the end of the day, there’s nothing that I feel is constructive about the details,” he said on The Tamron Hall Show.

‘I like those details, unless I had a really good constructive way of looking at it that was relatable to other people, I felt like those details could have just been grabbed and reported for voyeurism.’

He said he didn’t want to capitalize on his trauma because then every headline and TV show would focus on his victim.

“I also write in the book that I never felt like a victim,” The Gentlemen action star explained.

‘Yes, was I a victim in the two situations? Of course. But that doesn’t mean that throughout my life I have carried on the feeling of “Oh, I was victimized” or “Oh, I was a victim” or that these two unfortunate events have transformed me into the man I am or am even an apology.’

Matthew continued: ‘The two events happened to me at 15 and 18. If they would have happened to me younger, I might have been more confused.

‘But when they happened to me, it was very clear to me that they were wrong, that they were not ideal, that they were not as they should be.’

He said that having this clarity was why these situations didn’t stick with him, confuse him or leave him with ‘a non-realistic view of the way the world should work’.

His book was first time that Matthew had spoken publicly about either incident, but his has previously shown his support for sexual assault charities.

Born and raised in Texas, he attended the University of Texas at Austin. In 2019, he joined the university as an acting professor, but had previously offered his support to help their efforts to eradicate sexual assault on campus.

In 2006, he became involved with the university’s Rape Elimination Program by helping to shuttle students home after dark. He was pictured driving a buggy around campus to bring everyone back safely.

Matthew now has three children – daughter Vida, 12, and sons Levi, 14, and Livingston, nine – with his wife of eight years, Camila Alves.

Matthew originally met the Brazilian-born model, 40, at Hollywood hotspot Hyde back in 2006.