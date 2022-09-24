Matthew McConaughey looks dapper in a baby blue suit while filming in downtown Los Angeles

Matthew McConaughey looked neat as he stepped in front of the camera on Saturday.

The actor, 53, was dressed in a baby blue suit, white button-up shirt and beige shoes for the weekend shoot in downtown Los Angeles.

The Oscar winner was seen leading a crowd of people through the streets of downtown Los Angeles while filming for an unknown project.

Brave: Matthew McConaughey, 53, looked smart in a baby blue suit as he led a crowd of people while shooting a scene in downtown Los Angeles Saturday

McConaughey was spotted updating her and wardrobe members in the moments before the director called it “action.”

Before the scene, the versatile star appeared to lead a peaceful protest as he and dozens of extras marched down the street.

While his character seemed to be taking a political stance, the actor hinted that he might one day, too, via a run for office.

Touch-ups: The Oscar winner was spotted updating her and wardrobe cast members in the moments before the director called for action

In a speech at Dreamforce in San Francisco Wednesday, the SFGate reported The Gentlemen star, who has hinted that he might become governor in his native Texas, did not deny that he would one day seek an even higher position.

‘Yes, I’ll think about it in the future, I’d be arrogant not to. Absolutely, I would consider it,” the We Are Marshall star said of a possible run for the White House.

‘If I were to get into any form of politics, I would refrain from entering as an artist and storyteller as well; help put together a story,” he explained in his signature framing. ‘You are the CEO of a state and a nation, a lot of compartmentalization and choices that have to be made. They scare me, but I’m not afraid of them.’

Political future: The actor, who was in attendance at the signing of a gun safety bill at the White House over the summer, hinted in a recent speech that he could one day run for the highest office in the US/the White House pictured in June 2022. Search.

The father of three: Levi, 14, Vida, 12, and Livingston, nine, who he shares with wife Camila Alves, 40, should consult with his family before taking a big step into the office.

Referring to the polarization in American politics, the Dallas Buyer’s Club star told those in attendance, “There is definitely a bigger divide now than there has been.

“One thing is we have to admit that part of that gap is the Kool-Aid we’re being sold,” he explained. ‘The gap is not as wide as we are sold; most of us are much more in the middle than we’re told.’