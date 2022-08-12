Matthew Johns recalls Paul Green’s cheeky words after awesome man-of-the-match debut with the Sharks

<!–

The Newcastle Knights legend turned TV star Matthew Johns recalls fond memories of Paul Green and the incredible – and immediate – impact he had when he made his debut in the world’s best rugby league.

In the days before the unified NRL, there were the Brisbane Rugby League and the New South Wales Rugby League – the latter being by far the stronger of the two.

Many big players in Brisbane would pack their bags to test themselves in the NSWRL to earn the bigger dollars on offer – and be brutally shocked by the jump in talent.

Not Paul Green.

Fresh off receiving the BRL Rothmans Medal in 1993, he would travel down to sign a contract with the Cronulla Sharks in 1994, where he won the same medal in 1995 in the more advanced competition.

Former Knights and Sharks five-eighth Matthew Johns played against Green in that debut year and marveled at how quickly he adapted.

During a special tribute edition of Late Night with Matty Johns about the late halfback and championship coach, Johns revealed the classic interview following Green’s NSWRL debut.

“He came down and in the first round in 1994 it was Cronulla against Canberra,” he said.

Paul Green gasps after scoring a long range try-on debut for the Cronulla Sharks in their shocking win over the Canberra Raiders in the 1994 NSWRL competition

“You have to remember that in 1994 Canberra was just the absolute powerhouse. You have [Bradley] Clyde, you got Ricky [Stuart]lozo [Laurie Daley], [Brett] Mullins, Mal [Meninga], [Rueben] Wiki – it goes on and on. They were absolute superstars.

“Canberra was going to win the league, they won the Bulldogs in the grand final.

“But in the first lap Cronulla upset them and Greeny was man of the match. He just cut them all out.

“I remember being interviewed after the game and saying words along the lines of, ‘Yeah, really, I thought it would be harder’.

‘I remember thinking to myself, ‘snooty motherfucker’. But that was the personality.’

Daley admitted they were shocked that day that the unknown No.7 from Brisbane could so ruthlessly cut them to pieces.

“We didn’t really know who he was as he had come from Brisbane and he was obviously just a little guy,” he said.

“As you did in those days, you thought, ‘Well, he’s only small, so we’ll give it to him.’

“We sent a few up front, but he could get under them and he had a really good tackling technique, he put them on their backside.

“He was very good with the ball, a very smart player.

“He was always confident and always spoke, always explained himself extremely well.”

There were plenty of larrikin moments throughout Green’s career, such as the time he had to face the 1993 Brisbane Rugby League Rothmans Medal ceremony and take the award without eyebrows, as his large size and future Sharks teammate Craig ‘Knuckles’ Greenhill had them shaved off.

Or the time Alfie Langer broke his hand punching the cheeky halfback, only to meet him an hour later for a beer.

“He’s always the guy you want to chat with, he always has a cheeky humor to him,” his former Maroons and Kangaroos teammate Wendell Sailor told Triple M.

“Nobody had a bad word to say about Paul Green.”