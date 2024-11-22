Home US Matthew Byars dies at age 37: RHOP star and talent manager dies in shock suicide
US

Matthew Byars dies at age 37: RHOP star and talent manager dies in shock suicide

written by Jack 0 comments
Real Housewives of Potomac star Matthew Byars has died in a shock suicide at the age of 37

By EVE BUCKLAND FOR DAILYMAIL.COM

Published: | Updated:

Real Housewives of Potomac star Matthew Byars has died of a shock suicide at the age of 37.

The talent manager, who debuted in the show’s third season as Karen Hugar’s girlfriend, died on Nov. 21, according to Maryland’s Chief Office of Medical Examiner. American sun.

A spokesman said: ‘He died from multiple blunt force injuries. The way is suicide.’

An autopsy report has been prepared.

Melissa Gorga paid a heartbreaking tribute to her friend, writing: ‘Matt- Why didn’t you tell me? I’m devastated.

‘Your personality was infectious. Your jokes, you always had them. You should have gotten up. I know it was your dream. My heart hurts Matt. Because you didn’t tell me earlier this week.

Real Housewives of Potomac star Matthew Byars has died in a shock suicide at the age of 37

Melissa Gorga paid a heartbreaking tribute to her friend, writing: 'Matt- Why didn't you tell me? I'm devastated

Melissa Gorga paid a heartbreaking tribute to her friend, writing: ‘Matt- Why didn’t you tell me? I’m devastated

1732293322 876 Matthew Byars dies at age 37 RHOP star and talent

‘I know life was hard. I know. Thank you for bringing me my very first performance of “ON DISPLAY”. You and me. WE ARE LOYAL.

They don’t make them like we do. I wish I could have saved you. Thanks for the memories. Go fly. Go make them laugh.

Real Housewives of Potomac star Charrisse Jackson-Jordan shared a poignant photo of the couple posing on a rooftop, captioning it, “Rest in peace.”

Real Housewives of Potomac star Charrisse Jackson-Jordan shared a poignant photo of the couple posing on a rooftop with the caption: 'Rest in Peace'

Real Housewives of Potomac star Charrisse Jackson-Jordan shared a poignant photo of the couple posing on a rooftop with the caption: ‘Rest in Peace’

You Might Also Like

You may also like

Fox News pundit makes shocking personal revelations as he argues against Pete...

YouTuber forced to spend $90,000 on eye surgery after David Dobrik’s stunt...

Smart entrepreneur, 33, used to work 100 hours a week to make...

Joe Rogan accused of spreading ‘Russian propaganda’ by Ukrainian legend Wladimir Klitschko...

Kansas City Chiefs survive scare to secure dramatic final win over Carolina...

Travis Kelce appears to be getting frustrated with Patrick Mahomes after a...

@2024 - WhatsNew2Day - All Right Reserved. Email: Contact@whatsnew2day.com