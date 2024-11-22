Matthew Byars dies at age 37: RHOP star and talent manager dies in shock suicide

Real Housewives of Potomac star Matthew Byars has died of a shock suicide at the age of 37.

The talent manager, who debuted in the show’s third season as Karen Hugar’s girlfriend, died on Nov. 21, according to Maryland’s Chief Office of Medical Examiner. American sun.

A spokesman said: ‘He died from multiple blunt force injuries. The way is suicide.’

An autopsy report has been prepared.

Melissa Gorga paid a heartbreaking tribute to her friend, writing: ‘Matt- Why didn’t you tell me? I’m devastated.

‘Your personality was infectious. Your jokes, you always had them. You should have gotten up. I know it was your dream. My heart hurts Matt. Because you didn’t tell me earlier this week.

‘I know life was hard. I know. Thank you for bringing me my very first performance of “ON DISPLAY”. You and me. WE ARE LOYAL.

They don’t make them like we do. I wish I could have saved you. Thanks for the memories. Go fly. Go make them laugh.

Real Housewives of Potomac star Charrisse Jackson-Jordan shared a poignant photo of the couple posing on a rooftop, captioning it, “Rest in peace.”