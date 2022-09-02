Matthew Brian Ramsay told police he ‘just wanted to scare’ Dover Heights’ resident Helen Coulston

<!–

Pictured: Matthew Brian Ramsay, who allegedly stabbed Helen Coulston, wife of his former best friend

A man accused of stabbing his best friend’s wife in the chest is released after a court heard he “didn’t want to hurt her, he just wanted to scare her.”

Matthew Brian Ramsay, 46, appeared in Waverley Local Court Friday with a shaved head via an audiovisual link after being charged with causing a wound or grievous bodily harm with intent to murder.

Police allege that Mr Ramsay stabbed Helen Coulston in the chest after she opened the door of her $4.5 million home in Dover Heights on Aug. 8.

He is said to have stabbed a 20cm knife into the mother of two’s chest in broad daylight while her husband and children were out of the house.

The court heard him say, “Hi Helen, I’m really sorry” before inflicting the 4-cm stab wound very close to her heart.

He again waved the knife at her, but missed stabbing her a second time, the court was told. Mrs. Coulston managed to open the front door and a fierce struggle ensued.

Mrs. Coulston’s screams alerted a nearby tradie to the ordeal Monday afternoon and he rushed to help.

The trader said he could distract Mr Ramsay so that Mrs Coulston could rip off her alleged attacker’s knife and throw it on the grass.

Helen Coulston was reportedly stabbed in the chest at her Dover Heights home. Ramsay allegedly told police he ‘just wanted to scare her’

Pictured: Matthew Ramsay (second man from left) as he best man at Helen and Walt Couston’s wedding

Ms Coulston was reportedly covered in blood and had her arm in a sling when she was driven away in an ambulance.

Mr Ramsay was arrested a short time later at the traffic lights on Campbell Parade in Bondi Beach. Footage of the arrest shows a cop pointing a gun at the 46-year-old while yelling at him to “lie down on the ground.”

Mr Ramsay told police he had no intention of hurting Mrs Coulston.

“I didn’t mean to hurt her, I just wanted to scare her,” the court said.

The court heard that the father-of-one has struggled with “significant mental health issues” for years, with numerous previous stays in rehab.

Ms Coulston was reportedly stabbed when she opened the front door of her cliffside home in Dover Heights (pictured)

Magistrate Ross Hudson was determined to release the former real estate agent to a rigorous rehabilitation center in Port Stephens, where he would “effectively be under house arrest.”

Mr. Ramsay will remain in the facility for at least six months.

He will likely come into contact with another well-known resident, former TV personality Andrew O’Keefe, who has lived in the center for months.