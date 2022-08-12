Matter under extreme conditions of very high temperature and pressure proves to be remarkably simple and universal

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Scientists at Queen Mary University in London have made two discoveries about the behavior of ‘supercritical matter’: matter at the critical point where the differences between liquids and gases seem to disappear.

While the behavior of matter at fairly low temperature and pressure was well understood, the picture of matter at high temperature and pressure was blurry. Above the critical point, the differences between liquids and gases seem to disappear, and the supercritical matter was thought to become hot, dense and homogeneous.

The researchers believed that in the supercritical state, new physics on this matter had yet to be discovered.

By applying two parameters – the heat capacity and the length over which waves can propagate in the system, they made two important discoveries. First, they found that there is a fixed point of inversion between the two where matter changes its physical properties – from liquid-like to gaseous. They also found that this inversion point is remarkably close in all systems studied, telling us that the supercritical matter is intriguingly simple and amenable to new understanding.

In addition to fundamental understanding of the states of matter and the phase transition diagram, understanding supercritical matter has many practical applications; hydrogen and helium are supercritical in gas giant planets such as Jupiter and Saturn, and therefore determine their physical properties. In green environmental applications, supercritical fluids have also proven to be highly efficient at destroying hazardous waste, but engineers are increasingly seeking guidance from the theory to improve the efficiency of supercritical processes.

Kostya Trachenko, professor of physics at Queen Mary University of London, said: “The claimed universality of supercritical matter opens the way to a new physically transparent view of matter under extreme conditions. This is an exciting prospect from the point of view of fundamental physics and understanding and predicting supercritical properties in green environment applications, astronomy and other fields.

“This journey is underway and is likely to see exciting developments in the future. For example, it raises the question of whether the fixed inversion point is related to higher-order conventional phase transitions? Can it be described using the existing ideas involved in the phase transition theory, or is something new and completely different is needed? As we push the boundaries of what is known, we can identify these new exciting questions and look for answers.”

Methodology

The biggest problem with understanding supercritical matter was that theories about gases, liquids, and solids were inapplicable. It remained unclear which physical parameters would reveal the salient features of the supercritical state.

Armed with previous understanding of fluids at lower temperature and pressure, researchers used two parameters to describe the supercritical matter.

1. The first parameter is the commonly used property: this is the heat capacity that indicates how efficiently the system absorbs heat and contains essential information about the degrees of freedom of the system.

2. The second parameter is less common: this is the length over which waves can propagate in the system. This length determines the phase space available to phonons. When this length reaches its smallest possible value and becomes equal to the interatomic separation, something very interesting happens.

The scientists found that in terms of these two parameters, matter becomes remarkably universal under extreme conditions of high pressure and temperature.

This universality is twofold. First, the graph of heat capacity versus wave propagation length has a striking fixed inversion point corresponding to the transition between two physically distinct supercritical states: liquid and gaseous states. When passing this inversion point, the supercritical matter changes its main physical properties. The inversion point primarily serves as an unambiguous way of separating the two states — something that has been on the minds of scientists for some time.

Second, the location of this inversion point is remarkably close in all types of systems studied. This second universality is remarkably different from all other known transition points. For example, two of these transition points – the triple point where all three states of matter (liquid, gas, solid) coexist and the critical point where the gas-liquid boiling line ends – are different in different systems. On the other hand, the same inversion point in all systems under extreme supercritical conditions tells us that the supercritical matter is intriguingly simple.

Uncovering and proving this simplicity is the main result of the article “Double universality of the transition in the supercritical state”, published in scientific progress.

Phase boundaries at the molecular scale: a ‘primitive’ transition of liquid gas

