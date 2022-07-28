Matteo Salvini forced to deny collapsing Italian government on Putin’s orders

Matteo Salvini is accused of teaming up with Vladimir Putin to overthrow the Italian government to bring his populist anti-EU party to power.

The anti-immigration Lega Nord leader, who hopes to come to power in September elections in a right-wing coalition, is said to have sent an envoy to meet with a Kremlin official in May, weeks before Mario Draghi’s government imploded. .

Putin’s foreign ministry official Oleg Kostyukov has asked Salvini’s representative Antonio Capuano whether his ministers are “willing to resign from the Draghi government,” according to intelligence documents released by the government. Italian news center have been seen. La Stampa.

The meeting is said to have taken place at the same time that Salvini was criticized for conducting parallel diplomacy with Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Last Thursday, Draghi, an internationally respected 74-year-old, formally resigned after failing to bring together a fragile coalition, with the Lega Nord being one of three parties to decline a confidence vote.

Last Thursday, Draghi, an internationally respected 74-year-old, formally resigned (pictured on the day of his departure)

Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia and the populist Five Star Movement were also unable to support the prime minister, forcing elections in September.

A 2019 investigation by Bellingcat found that Salvini often traveled to Moscow for multimillion-pound payments meetings to fund his party.

The money would be funneled through “artificially undervalued Russian oil export transactions,” which would allow for a “value-added” allocation that would then be secretly funneled to the Nord party.

Salvini today dismissed the claims as “fake news” and said he was not colluding with Putin against the Italian government.

He said to Radio 24: ‘Nonsense. I worked for peace, to stop the war. The Draghi government fell because of the Five Star Party’s opposition to the waste-to-energy plant in Rome. I don’t think Putin is behind the waste-to-energy plant.

“International politics is independent of governments, we are pro-Europeans and Atlanticists, but this does not mean that we do not want good relations with Putin.”

The party leader added: “It is very serious that fake news is spreading. We are with the West and democracy.’

Party cabinet minister Franco Gabrielli also downplayed the damning allegations, saying they “have every ground.”

La Stampa has defended his journalism since the denials, saying the report was based on an informal summary of intelligence work about the alleged meeting.

Politicians have urged parliament to convene an urgent debate on the issue, with some describing it as “disturbing” and “very serious”.

He planned a trip to Moscow, ostensibly for peace talks – with flights bought by the Russian embassy, ​​an arrangement his team said was made only because of difficulties in circumventing EU sanctions.

They said they reimbursed the embassy and that the trip never took place in the end.

Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio on Thursday condemned ‘this attempt by the Russian side to have the League’s minister withdraw from Draghi’s government’.

Salvini “should explain his relations with Russia,” said Di Maio, who, like Draghi, is a strong supporter of EU sanctions against Moscow and sending arms and money through Italy to help the Kiev resistance.

Enrico Letta, leader of the center-left Democratic Party, also said ties between Salvini and Russia were “worrying.”

Salvini has long admired Putin and even wears t-shirts with the Russian leader’s face, an attitude that has become politically difficult since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

One of his election allies, Berlusconi, is also a personal friend of Putin, although their coalition partner Giorgia Meloni, who leads the far-right Brothers of Italy and currently leads opinion polls, has strongly criticized Russian aggression.

The right-wing coalition agreed yesterday that the party with the most votes will elect the prime minister in September.

Opinion polls currently suggest the alliance is well placed to win the vote.

Choosing a candidate for prime minister has sparked tensions within the bloc, including Salvini, Berlusconi and Meloni, currently the most popular party in the coalition.

Italian newspapers have reported that Berlusconi feared the prospect of Meloni coming to power would deter moderate voters, given her party’s post-fascist roots.

However, the deal confirms a traditional rule within the bloc.

“The coalition will propose to the president of the republic as prime minister the person nominated by the party with the most votes,” the center-right parties said in a statement after a meeting of their leaders.

Meloni’s group received just 4 percent of the vote in the 2018 election, but is now winning more than 23 percent, making it Italy’s largest party, ahead of the main center-left group, the Democratic Party (PD).

If she won, Meloni could also designate someone else from her camp if she wanted to.

Under Italian electoral law, 36 percent of parliamentarians in both the upper and lower houses are elected on a first-past-the-post basis, while the rest are elected through proportional representation based on separate party lists.

This mixed system benefits parties that form alliances to avoid dilution of support for their political family.