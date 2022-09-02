Matt Willis to candidly share personal battle with drug and alcohol addiction in new documentary

Matt Willis is reportedly ready to candidly share his battle with drug and alcohol addiction in a heartbreaking new documentary.

The Busted bassist will talk about his time with the pop band, as well as getting treatment for alcoholism in 2005 – when the group broke up.

In the BBC Three project – expected to air in 2023 – the 39-year-old tells how his addiction developed from parts of his childhood and talks about how starting a new life with his wife Emma saved him.

Matt shares Ace, Isabelle and Trixie with his TV host wife Emma, ​​whom he married in 2008.

A source told The sun: “This will be equally personal for Matt, as he has never delved so deeply into his past, at least not in public.

“It will reveal how some of his problems stemmed from a childhood where his parents made him feel like he had to conform to male stereotypes.

“That meant telling him boys don’t cry, which meant he never shed a tear until he was 29 years old.”

The Busted bassist became an idol for teenage girls around the world as a member of the group during their rise in the early 2000s, but by 2005 he had checked into the exclusive London Priory – where he was being treated for alcoholism.

Previously speaking to host Matt Johnson and life coach Ben Bidwell on the new mental health podcast The Naked Professors, the musician revealed he began experimenting with mind-altering substances from the age of seven.

“I was in trouble before the band ended, I was a huge alcoholic,” he explained. ‘I don’t think playing in a band made me the way I am. I would have been the same if I had worked at Tesco or a bank, I’m addicted all the time.’

He added: “Anything that makes me not feel the way I feel is a problem for me because I can’t deal with how I feel so I will do everything I can to take that away and the way I feel.” i feel like changing.

“As a child I was mildly asthmatic and when I was about seven I would hide under my duvet and take as many puffs of my inhaler as I could because my head would throb and my lips would tingle.

“As a seven-year-old I’d be high in bed, so I’ve always had this in me to find ways to escape dealing with who I am and how I feel. Quitting drinking was one of the most difficult tasks of my life.’

Thinking back to his early days in the band, Matt admitted to occasionally taking Class A stimulants, but only to sober him up late at night.

“I used cocaine a few times when I was drinking to keep me sober,” he recalls. “We’d call it a pencil sharpener, so I’d be kind of p****d, do a few lines and say, ‘Oh, it’ll be fine.’

“I hated it, hated everything about cocaine, hated the way it made me feel, hated everything about it, but I couldn’t stop quitting, which is madness.

‘It’s my illness. You have this hole and you try to scoop everything into it to fill it, but the hole never ends.’

After spending time at the Priory, Matt returned to residential rehabilitation in July 2006 for an alleged addiction to cannabis.

Two years later, the star spent five weeks in the Providence Project rehabilitation center in Bournemouth following a reported marriage ultimatum from his wife Emma Willis, with whom he is raising three children. Since then he has remained alcohol and drug free.

In 2017, Matt publicly thanked Big Brother presenter Emma for helping him get through his low point during his years of active alcoholism.

“She met me when I was a little torn,” he said The sun. ‘We went snowboarding in 2005 and I think that was the first time she thought, ‘F*****g hell, this guy is out of control!’

“Then in March I was in rehab. She is amazing and stayed with me the whole time. I do not know why. It was testing, of course. There were times when we thought we couldn’t go any further.’

He added: ‘Unfortunately it was always me because it was always my s**tf*****g it up. I’m so grateful to her for really helping me through that, and now life is great.”