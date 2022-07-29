Matt Smith dons relaxed navy suit at House of The Dragon press conference with Fabien Frankel

Matt Smith put on a mellow display as he attended a House Of The Dragon press conference in Mexico City on Friday.

The 39-year-old actor looked smart in a navy, loose-fitting suit as he answered questions about the upcoming series.

Under the blazer he wore a dark crew-neck shirt with a silver pendant as an accessory.

Matt, who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen in the Game of Thrones spin-off, sported his signature combed look as he styled his brown hair to one side.

He posed alongside co-star Fabien Frankel – starring as Ser Criston Cole on the series – who wore a chic ensemble while pairing pinstripe trousers with a dark brown sweater.

The 28-year-old actor pulled back his dark locks for an old Hollywood vibe as he and Matt took pictures together.

The countdown has begun for Game Of Throne fans, as the prequel House of the Dragon is set to hit the screens within a month.

The series is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, after the reign of House Targaryen, from which Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) were both descended.

The ten-episode spin-off will show the bitter and brutal civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. The HBO series was created by GOT author George RR Martin and is based on his book Fire & Blood.

Earlier this week, Matt opened up the filming process for the highly anticipated release, revealing it’s “fun.”

Speak with Varietythe star described the process of pretending to fly on a winged fantastic creature.

“You’re on a remote, and someone moves it around, and then they fire a load of wind and rain at you,” he said. “Beats work for a living.”

Meanwhile, just weeks before HBO’s highly anticipated House of the Dragon debuts, the stars are opening up about the advice they’ve been given from the original Game of Thrones stars.

Several House of the Dragon stars opened up to The Hollywood Reporter to reveal who they contacted in the original GoT cast, including Maisie Williams.

Olivia Cooke plays Lady Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Rhys Ifans’ Ser Otto Hightower, who serves as Hand of the King for King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine).

It’s no surprise, then, that she approached Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark, the daughter of Ned Stark (Sean Bean), who once served as Hand of the King to King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) in Game of Thrones.

“And Maisie and I had a couple of texts — I worked with Maisie when I was 18 and she was 15, so I’ve known her for a long time,” Olivia said.

She also added that Emma D’Arcy, who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Viserys’ firstborn child, has also had dinner with Emilia Clarke.

“Emma learned a lot from that, and Emilia from what Emma said was very generous,” she added.

The cast also joked that Paddy got quite “possessive” of the Iron Throne his character sat on, even refusing to let others sit on it.

“Paddy was so possessive,” said Eve Best (Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Viserys’ cousin), adding that he “took his role so seriously that he kept his fellow actors away from sitting on the throne between shots.” .

“It was like it was his own,” confirmed Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon) during the show’s Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday.

“At one point I said to him – because my character also has a throne, but it’s not nearly so – I said, ‘You can sit on mine if I can sit on it -‘ and he said, ‘Nah,’ Steve added.

Olivia confirmed that Paddy was quite “territorial” with the Iron Throne, but she sat on it as soon as she saw it during rehearsals.

“As soon as I saw the Iron Throne in rehearsals, I ran right up to it and plopped my butt on it. But on set, Paddy was quite territorial, so when he wasn’t watching, I was quick [sit],’ she said.

She added that he wouldn’t berate actors for being in it, but: “It was just an aura, just a feeling you got like, ‘Okay, maybe you won’t go up.’

House of the Dragon premieres Sunday, August 21 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.