Matt Smith beams alongside his mum and friend Anais Gallagher at the House of Dragons premiere

Matt Smith dressed to impress as he attended the House Of The Dragon premiere in London’s Leicester Square on Monday, with his mother by his side.

The actor, 39, cut a neat figure in a black suit, along with a white shirt and black tie, while accessorizing with a silver necklace.

The Doctor Who star seemed cheerful during the Game Of Thrones prequel event when he put an arm around his beautiful mother Lynne.

Looks good: Matt Smith dressed to impress as he attended the Sky Group Premiere of House Of The Dragon in London’s Leicester Square with his mother on Monday

Lynne couldn’t help but smile as she wore a glamorous white jumpsuit with feathers under the bust.

She straightened her blond locks of poker as they sat just above her shoulders as she beamed proudly next to her son.

Matt later posed next to boyfriend Anais Gallagher on the red carpet looking effortlessly chic in a blush pink silk midi dress sporting a patterned corset.

Close friends: Matt later posed next to boyfriend Anais Gallagher on the red carpet looking effortlessly chic in a blush pink silk midi dress wearing a patterned corset

Family Day: Lynne couldn’t hold back her smile as she wore a glamorous drape white jumpsuit with feathers under the bust

The daughter of former Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher, 22, was stunned by the off-shoulder number as she sported a radiant palette of pink makeup.

She styled her blonde locks in loose waves and elevated her frame in a pair of chic beige sandals.

Best known for his role as the 11th incarnation of the Doctor in Doctor Who, Matt recently changed his television and film appearances to star in Anais’ father’s music video, We’re On Our Way Now.

Excited: The daughter of former Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher, 22, was stunned by the off-shoulder number as she sported a radiant palette of pink makeup.

Awesome: Matt, Anais and Lynne all beamed together as they snapped a group photo at the premiere

Noel has been on the music scene for decades, insisting he still doesn’t like the idea of ​​videos for his songs, saying he hates them “with a passion.”

But on the appearance of his good friend Matt, he said: “One night he was at our house and when he left at 4 in the morning I said, ‘Ey mate, you don’t like being in a video , huh?” He said “yes no problem”. And I kind of held him to it.’

Admitting that he doesn’t really know what’s going on in the video, Noel added, “The second video follows this one, so he’s [Matt] also in the following’.

Winter is back: Matt takes on a prominent role as Prince Daemon in House Of The Dragon, the power-hungry younger brother of King Viserys and heir presumptive to the kingdoms of Westeros

Starting Monday night, the highly anticipated Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon will unravel the fraught, whimsical and undeniably incestuous lives of Daenerys Targaryen’s distant relatives.

Matt takes on a prominent role as Prince Daemon in the series, the power-hungry younger brother of King Viserys and heir presumptive to the kingdoms of Westeros.

As anticipation quickly builds, hope an early thaw doesn’t dampen expectations for those still recovering from its predecessor’s arguably rushed climax – but what can we expect from the new show?

With £16 million spent on each of the ten one-hour episodes, you’d expect quite a lot. Created by Game Of Thrones author George RR Martin, the HBO series is based on his sprawling 2018 book Fire & Blood – A Comprehensive History of House Targaryen.

200 years before the bloody battle for the Seven Kingdoms depicted in Game of Thrones, House Of The Dragon will document the events leading up to Martin’s fictional War of Succession – a battle for the throne ominously referred to as the Dance of the Dragons.

Flying High: The Doctor Who star recently changed his television and film appearances to star in Noel Gallagher’s music video We’re On Our Way Now

The bitter power struggle, documented in the last two chapters of Martin’s novel, serves as the connective tissue that links House Of Dragon to Game Of Thrones by drawing attention to the plight of the Targaryen clan and explaining why only two family members – Daenerys and doomed brother Viserys – survived the cull.

With eight generations separating the new show from Game Of Thrones, one can expect little else in terms of backstory, and those hoping for glimpses of old Lannisters and Starks may be disappointed.

In keeping with the author’s text, it will focus solely on the origins of Dragon Queen Daenerys and the family members who helped build the ultimately flawed Targaryen Empire.

House Of The Dragon airs August 22 on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in the UK and on HBO and HBO Max in the US.