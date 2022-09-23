Matt Short’s last-ball six gives Victoria victory amid bad light drama

Victoria 3 for 158 (Pucovski 64) bat New South Wales 7 for 277 (Hughes 117) by three runs (DLS method)

A scintillating half-century from batting prodigy Will Pucovski helped Victoria to a bizarre weather-affected One-Day Cup win against New South Wales in the men’s domestic cricket season opener in Melbourne.

Three runs short of the required run-rate on the last ball of the 29th over, Victoria middle-order batsman Matthew Short hit Jason Sangha over long-on for six, with the umpires immediately taking the players off the field due to poor light at the Junction Oval.

The unlikely finish overshadowed Daniel Hughes’ earlier heroics as the NSW opener hit an impressive 117 and extended his record for most one-day hundreds for the Blues to eight.

Chasing NSW’s challenging 7 for 277, Victoria reached 0 for 47 from 9.2 overs as a 13-over delay saw the home side set a revised target of 226 from 37 overs in just over a run-a-ball.

Pucovski played a chanceless innings of 64 before falling to a sharp catch behind the stumps from new wicketkeeper Matthew Gilkes off Liam Hatcher’s bowling.

Test opener Marcus Harris, batting at No.3, fell in the next over for 41 to leave Victoria – missing the services of fast-scorer Nic Maddinson due to England county commitments – well behind the required run rate.

But Short and captain Peter Handscomb edged Victoria to 3 for 158 and over the line with no room to spare.

NSW seemed on top all day as Hughes took control early after the visitors got first use of the deck. Hughes enjoyed strong support from fellow openers Kurtis Patterson (30), Moises Henriques (35) and Gilkes (40).

In his 88th appearance, Henriques broke the record for most ODIs for NSW.

Hughes looked set for a massive score, but a remarkable catch behind the stumps by wicketkeeper Handscomb ended his knock in the 43rd over.

A string of late wickets marginally slowed the Blues scoring with debutant all-rounder Will Salzmann contributing a whirlwind 21 not out from 14 balls in the final overs.