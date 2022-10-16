Matt Ryan admits he is ‘speechless’ after making the Los Angeles Lakers opening night roster

<!–

Matt Ryan said he was “speechless” in making the Lakers’ roster on Saturday, as the little forward’s tortuous journey to the NBA hit a new high.

The former player of Notre Dame, Vanderbilt and Chattanooga did not continue in 2020 and was not invited to the G League Bubble in 2021.

And until Ryan landed the Cavaliers’ roster in the summer league that summer, his life was far from glamorous.

Matt Ryan impressed for the Lakers during preseason and is now on the roster

He shared this week how, while living at home in his native New York, he started executing DoorDash orders to earn some money, as well as working in a cemetery.

“I was doing that during the day, and then I’d go to the gym for a few hours,” he said reporters.

That hard work finally paid off on Saturday when the Lakers decided to keep him for their opening night roster.

Ryan gets his chance to make his Lakers debut against the Warriors on Tuesday night

‘Speechless. All I can say is, LETS GO LAKESHOW!! Whether it’s a day, a month or a year, you get my very best every day,” he said on Twitter.

‘The real work begins now! Thanks @Lakers for this special opportunity.

Ryan took his chance in the summer league — with Cleveland last summer and the Celtics this year — averaging 19 points per game for Boston and earning an invitation to a training camp with the Lakers.

The swingman would shoot 37.5 percent of three for purples and golds in preseason, convincing the team to make him a part of their main roster.

Ryan played one game for the Celtics last season, although he was on a two-way deal rather than a standard NBA contract.

His first chance to make his Lakers debut is against the Warriors on Tuesday.