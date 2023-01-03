Matt Renshaw tests positive for Covid on Test recall

Matt Renshaw tested positive for Covid shortly after being recalled to the Australian Test side but will continue to compete in the SCG for now.

Renshaw stood apart from his teammates during the national anthems after reporting feeling unwell and was subsequently seen sitting away from the dugout on the edge of the border.

“Australian batsman Matthew Renshaw reported unwell shortly before playing in the third test match against South Africa in Sydney and was separated from the squad. Renshaw has since returned a positive RAT test. He will continue to take part in the match,” a CA said a spokesperson.

Peter Handscomb was previously listed as an emergency fielder on Australia’s squad form, meaning he could be called up as a Covid replacement if required. Existing team member Marcus Harris would also be available.

Players are now allowed to continue with a match even if they test positive for Covid. Tahlia McGrath took part in last year’s Commonwealth Games final against India in such a scenario, while Matthew Wade was about to face England at the T20 World Cup before that match was watered down.

On the eve of the Test, Pat Cummins had told Cummins that it had been a much more normal summer after two years of various restrictions. “I still don’t know how we haven’t had Covid on our team yet, now that I think about it,” he said.

Renshaw is playing his first test since 2018 after being listed to bat at number 6 in Sydney as Australia opted against five specialist bowlers for the final test.