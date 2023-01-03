Matt Renshaw tests positive for Covid on Test recall

Renshaw stood apart from his teammates during the national anthems after reporting feeling unwell and was subsequently seen sitting away from the dugout on the edge of the border.
“Australian batsman Matthew Renshaw reported unwell shortly before playing in the third test match against South Africa in Sydney and was separated from the squad. Renshaw has since returned a positive RAT test. He will continue to take part in the match,” a CA said a spokesperson.
On the eve of the Test, Pat Cummins had told Cummins that it had been a much more normal summer after two years of various restrictions. “I still don’t know how we haven’t had Covid on our team yet, now that I think about it,” he said.
Renshaw is playing his first test since 2018 after being listed to bat at number 6 in Sydney as Australia opted against five specialist bowlers for the final test.
Instead, they fielded just two quicks in the front line, Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, in addition to two spinners in the recalled Ashton Agar and Nathan Lyon.