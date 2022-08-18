Matt Preston reveals Abbie Chatfield’s customer service past

<!–

Matt Preston has revealed that The Masked Singer’s stage wasn’t the first time he’s met judge Abbie Chatfield.

The Bachelor star, 27, had previously served the former MasterChef judge, 60, donuts when she worked at Donut Time in 2015 before she rose to fame.

Matt uploaded a screenshot of the footage to Instagram on Wednesday with the caption: ‘Last time I met [Abbie Chatfield] before [The Masked Singer].’

He continued, “She wasn’t too happy to serve me donuts!”

Daily Mail Australia understands that Abbie also worked at Boost Juice during that time.

It comes after Matt was exposed as the Gnome on The Masked Singer Australia on Tuesday night’s episode.

Judge Chrissie Swan couldn’t contain her excitement after correctly guessing her third celebrity in a row.

The judges’ final guesses were Buddy Franklin, Tim Robards, Goran Ivanisevic and Matt Preston.

Matt went up against Snapdragon, Rooster, and Popcorn during the episode.

He sang Smash Mouth’s I’m a Believer, but failed to impress the show’s live audience.

Matt admitted he was concerned when he found out Chrissie would be joining the show.

“You’re psychic, Chrissie. You always have been,’ he laughed.

“The moment I heard you were judging, I knew I was in real trouble,” he continued before adding, “There was no way I could get past you.”

When asked why he decided to sign up with The Masked Signer, Matt laughed, “Because it’s all wrong.”

“It’s an area where I have no skill in dancing, no skill in singing. It was one of those moments where you think, “Okay, I have to do this. I have to do this.”‘

The Masked Singer continues on channel 10 at 7 p.m. on Sunday.