Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan slam My Kitchen Rules in resurfaced comments from days on Masterchef

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An old rivalry between competing cooking shows MasterChef and My Kitchen Rules has resurfaced.

And it’s enough to embarrass current MKR judges Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan.

The pair rose to fame on Channel 10’s MasterChef in 2009. Both were scathing about MKR after it debuted in 2010. TV tonight.

Matt Preston (center) and Gary Mehigan (left) have joined the MKR reboot as embarrassing old rivalries surface from their days when the judges on MasterChef came to the fore. Also pictured (R) is the original MasterChef judge George Calombaris

“My Kitchen Rules is clearly a blatant scam,” Gary said, criticizing the Channel Seven show at TV Week in 2011.

Gary, 55, went on to claim that MKR’s set was too similar to MasterChef and that even some of the phrases the judges used were too close for comfort.

He admitted to mentioning MKR fan favorite Manu Feildel and telling him not to say ‘Your time is up, get off your couches’ on his show, because that’s ours!”

Matt Preston, now 60, compared production values ​​between the rival reality shows in 2010 and said MasterChef was better.

Matt and Gary rose to fame on Channel 10’s MasterChef in 2009. Both were scathing about MKR after it debuted in 2010. Pictured: MKR’s Manu Feildel and Matt Preston

However, the celebrity food critic was more diplomatic than Gary about MKR, explaining that he wanted the rival show to be “a success.”

“The real damage would have been, ‘Oh no, cooking is dead as a segment, let’s move on to the next,'” he said.

“But it turned out that there was a genuine interest in cooking and how people cooked.”

“My Kitchen Rules is clearly a blatant scam,” Gary said, slamming the Channel Seven show at TV Week in 2011. Pictured: Manu and Nigella Lawson in the 2022 MKR reboot

Original MasterChef judges Matt, Gary and George Calombaris retired from the series in 2019 after a reported wage dispute with Channel 10.

Later, Matt and Gary joined Channel Seven in a lucrative deal reportedly worth $1 million a year.

But the pair parted ways with the network after their show, Plate of Origin, flopped.

Now both are back on Seven as judges on the network’s reboot of MKR.