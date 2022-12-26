Matt Poole Almost Confirmed His Split From Tammy Hembrow Over Christmas

Matt Poole has almost confirmed his split from Tammy Hembrow after going to the beach with his daughter to celebrate Christmas.

Matt, who was previously engaged to Tammy, shared several photos with his daughter Posy and a female relative.

A smiling Matt and Posy were seen at the beach, with him writing: ‘Beach Bebe… Posy’s First Christmas.’

Elsewhere, Matt tagged a bikini-clad woman who appeared to be a relative named Eliza Poole, who was cradling the adorable Posy in the photos.

Tammy and Matt seemed to hit it off with the influencer writing in the comments: “Loves the beach as much as mom and dad do.”

Elsewhere, Matt shared photos of himself having breakfast with Posy in the morning.

Daily Mail Australia reported earlier this month that Tammy let the breakup slip during a photo shoot in Sydney.

She confessed that it was “a tough job being a single mother of three children,” according to one of the makeup artists on set.

The source told Daily Mail Australia: “Tammy said she and Matt split up a while ago and he was doing his own thing now which is why he brought baby Posy on set.”

“Tammy said they were doing everything they could to maintain a friendship while sharing their little one.”

It comes after Tammy hit back at a fan when asked if she and ironman Matt had broken up.

When asked why Matt hasn’t appeared in any of her recent YouTube videos, Tammy replied, “That’s just a part of my life that I choose not to share anymore.”

“And out of respect for everyone and my children, I just don’t feel like I have to explain myself.”

Tammy shared a series of family photos posing with a Santa from the supermarket ahead of the comments, and Matt was missing.

Tammy and the kids, including Wolf, Saskia and Posy, beamed as they sat with Santa at Pacific Fair.

Matt has been suspiciously absent from Tammy’s Instagram

Tammy didn’t mention Matt in the photo’s caption, instead writing, “Wormie girls, first time with Santa.”

In October, the fitness influencer unfollowed the former Ironman, 34, despite the fact that they had been seen together the previous weekend.

Speculation about their breakup came after Matt was conspicuously absent from Tammy’s recent outings and Instagram feed.

The couple were first rumored to have split in August, just three months after welcoming daughter Posy in June.

The couple began dating in 2020 and got engaged in November 2021.