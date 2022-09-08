Matt Okine and Miranda Tapsell set to star in Stan Original Film Christmas Ransom

<!–

Acclaimed Australian actors Miranda Tapsell, 34, and Matt Okine, 37, are set to star in the upcoming Stan original movie christmas ransom.

Filming has already started with the Christmas romp in Homebush, Sydney.

The film also features Ed Oxenbould, Genevieve Lemon, Bridie McKim and young stars Evan Stanhope, Tahlia Sturzaker and Chai Hansen.

Christmas Ransom is written by Elliot Vella and Gretel Vella, whose credits include Stan’s 2020 comedy A Sunburnt Christmas, and is produced by Every Cloud Productions, the Australian producers of Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries.

The plot revolves around the hijacking of a beloved Harrington and Sons toy store on Christmas Eve.

The beleaguered store owner (Okine) is held for ransom by some clumsy kids who screw up the heist and eventually join forces with the soon-to-be security guard (Tapsell) to save Christmas.

Drew Grove, CEO and executive producer at Every Cloud Productions, believes Christmas Ransom is a natural sequel to A Sunburnt Christmas.

The latter featured inappropriate themes for young children, but Christmas Ransom was produced to make sure the whole family laughs.

“Christmas Ransom will bring the same irreverent humor and warmth that everyone loved in A Sunburnt Christmas, with the added fun of some wild, high-stakes action jokes,” said Mr Grove.

“With a lot of mischief and heart, it will give everyone the chance to laugh, cry and cheer together for a film that is sure to become one of Australia’s classic Christmas stories.”

Matt Okine starred in two seasons of The Other Guy on Stan, which debuted in 2017

Stan Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie is confident the film will help the Australian streaming network build on its success with original celebratory films.

“Our Stan Original Christmas films have quickly become a beloved staple of our annual lineup, following the success of A Sunburnt Christmas and Christmas on the Farm,” said Mr Scobie.

“We are delighted to be working again with the talented team at Every Cloud Productions, the brilliant writing team of Elliot Vella, Gretel Vella and Timothy Walker and such a fantastic cast to bring a fun and heartfelt story to our screens this holiday season. ‘

In 2019, Okine released his novel Being Black ‘N Chicken, & Chips, who recounted the emotional story of how he coped with the loss of his mother Roslyn to breast cancer when he was only 12 years old.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, the 34-year-old Brisbane stand-up comic said: “For something that was quite a tragic part of my life personally, I felt like enough time had passed to try and see the humorous side of That.

“There have been times when you cry when you think about those things, but then you know there’s a raw emotional pain that you have to take away to get to the good stuff.”