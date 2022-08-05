Matt Miazga officially joins FC Cincinnati to help in the FIGHT for an MLS Cup playoff spot 

After it was reported Thursday that US defender Matt Miazga was en route to the MLS, FC Cincinnati confirmed the move on Friday.

Miazga officially joins a contract until 2025 in a move using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) due to his previous tenure with New York Red Bulls.

The contract he signed has an option to extend until 2026.

Miazga joins after six years under contract with Chelsea, where he was loaned out to numerous clubs.

Miazga played 169 games in Europe, most of them on loan from mother club Chelsea

“I am very excited to join FC Cincinnati,” Miazga said in a press release.

“It is a pleasure to be back in the United States and able to participate in MLS again. The project here in Cincinnati is something that drew me here, and I want to say a special thank you to Jeff Berding, Chris Albright, and Pat Noonan, who were all a big part of me when I came to FCC.

“I can’t wait to meet all the great supporters, who I’ve heard so many good things about, at the TQL stadium.”

Manager Chris Albright sang Miazga’s praises in the announcement.

“Matt is a dominant defender with a wealth of international experience and in many competitions in Europe,” said Albright.

“But his knowledge of what it takes to compete and win in MLS, along with his high character and mindset, drew us to this opportunity.”

During his time in MLS with the Red Bulls, Miazga won two Supporters Shield titles.

After two official appearances for Chelsea in 2016, Miazga was loaned to several clubs, including Vitesse, Nantes, Reading, RSC Anderlecht and Deportivo Alaves.

He will return to the United States with an FC Cincinnati squad that is just outside the final MLS Cup playoff spot with 12 games left in the season.