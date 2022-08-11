Matt Lucas shows off his slimmed-down T-shirt and chinos when he goes out to dinner with a friend

<!–

Matt Lucas showed off his slimmed-down frame as he went for a walk with a friend in London’s Notting Hill on Wednesday.

The comedian, 48, cut a casual figure for the evening as he enjoyed a meal at an Italian restaurant.

The former Little Britain star wore a white printed T-shirt and brown trousers.

The host of Great British Bake Off also wore a white cap and completed his look with a pair of blue trainers.

Matt’s boyfriend wore a light blue shirt along with black pants and matching shoes.

It comes after Matt showed off his very slimmed-down frame during a performance on The One Show in June.

The comedian looked fabulous in a navy suit and white shirt, while the awestruck viewers claimed they “need to know his diet.”

As the Little Britain star sat chatting on the green couch, an observer wrote on Twitter: ”#mattlucas looks like he’s lost some weight. Looks good. #TheOneShow.’

Another added: ‘Watching #theoneshow #mattlucas lost so much weight! I need to know his diet’.

Matt recently revealed that he was embarrassed when he faced Arsenal against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in London.

The actor took to Twitter to share the unusual encounter, after fans previously praised his drastic weight loss journey.

It wasn’t until last year that he claimed to have “gained a lot of weight” during a performance in Lorraine, adding: “I’m still having a bit of a ruckus.”

But after looking noticeably slimmer in recent months, Matt’s weight loss has clearly drawn attention as he shared the uncomfortable experience with his social media followers.

He wrote: ‘Shout out to the lady who stopped me from football today to ask me why I’ve lost weight and to tell me I look much older.

“For the first time in my life, I think I was just ashamed,” he added.

In April 2020, Matt admitted that he wanted to get “fitter” during his quarantine period, after feeling that he had “gained on a little”.

He made the comment during another appearance on the ITV show, saying: ‘All I need to do is get fitter, I’ve put on a bit, that’s my next challenge to get some exercise.

“Maybe I should make a game of it when I exercise to stay away from it. I don’t have a garden, so I have to find a way to do that.’

The prankster was previously told by doctors to reduce his daily calorie intake to 1,500 for fear he could develop diabetes.

Matt took the doctor’s warning seriously after he tragically lost his own father John to a heart attack in 1996.