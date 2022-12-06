Matt Lucas QUITS as presenter of The Great British Bake Off

<!–

Matt Lucas has announced that he will step down from his role as host of The Great British Bake Off after three series.

The comedian, 48, has co-hosted the Channel 4 show with Noel Fielding since 2020 but has decided his time on the program is over.

In a statement, Matt cited his heavy workload as the reason he quit Bake Off, saying he wouldn’t have time to host it alongside his work on Fantasy Football League.

Bow: Matt Lucas (centre) has announced he is stepping down from his role as host of The Great British Bake Off after three series

He wrote: ‘Goodbye Bake Off! It’s been a lovely experience and I can’t imagine a nicer way to spend my summers.

“But it has become clear to me that I cannot present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects.

So after three series and 51 episodes, I happily pass the baguette on to someone else.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4, as well as Noelipops, Paul, Dame Prue, the crew and of course the wonderful bakers for welcoming me to the tent.

‘Goodbye’: In a statement, Matt cited his heavy workload as the reason he quit Bake Off

Duo: The comedian, 48, has co-hosted the Channel 4 show with Noel Fielding (pictured) since 2020 but has decided his time on the program is over

“I wish whoever takes over all the best and can’t wait to tune into the next series without knowing who won already!”

Matt joined the show in series 11, replacing fellow comedian Sandi Toksvig who left the program after three seasons.

The comedian was inundated with well wishes from Bake Off fans who said they would miss him on the show.

One fan wrote on Twitter, “You will be missed, Matt. Loved your rapport with Noel and the overflowing laughter every episode.”

Career: Matt said he wouldn’t have time to host it alongside his work on Fantasy Football League (pictured with Elis James)

Another said: ‘You will be missed my friend! You used to brighten up my screen whenever bake off was on. Thanks for the memories and good luck in all your future endeavours.’

Another said, ‘No! You were so great at it. Your chemistry with Noel was great. You will be missed.’

Noel Fielding, who joined as co-host when Bake Off moved to Channel 4 in series 8, will remain with the show alongside judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

During its original run on the BBC, the series was hosted by Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc.