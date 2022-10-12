Matt LeBlanc NOT planning to guest on Friends co-stars’ current shows as he is taking ‘time off’

Matt LeBlanc has revealed that he has no plans to guest star on any of his Friends colleagues’ current shows for the foreseeable future.

The show’s three female stars – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow – are all currently appearing on their own series.

But Matt, 55, told Entertainment tonight: ‘I’m taking a break now. I just enjoy not having to do anything – it was quite fun.”

‘I’m taking some time off now’: Matt LeBlanc has revealed he has no plans to guest star on any of his Friends colleagues’ current shows for the foreseeable future

The sitcom icon, whose latest TV comedy Man With A Plan was canceled a few years ago, added: “Sorry, I’ll let you know when I do.”

Jennifer is currently starring in the Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show opposite Reese Witherspoon – who guest-starred as her sister on Friends.

Meanwhile, Courteney is one of the protagonists of the horror series Shining Vale, amid a cast that includes Oscar winner Mira Sorvino and Oscar nominee Greg Kinnear.

Lisa, on the other hand, is part of the cast of Space Force, a Netflix comedy co-created by Steve Carrell, who also stars.

Who’s who: (left to right) Lisa Kudrow, Matt, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, and David Schwimmer all became stars on Friends

Who’s who: Matt played the ravishingly handsome actor Joey Tribbiani, a big ladies man whose silly antics occasionally frustrated his friends

Matt and the three women, along with David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry, all became global superstars on Friends.

The heartfelt NBC sitcom went on to become an international sensation over its 10-season run from 1994 to 2004.

Matt played the ravishingly handsome actor Joey Tribbiani, a big ladies man whose silly antics occasionally frustrated his friends.

Starring again: Jennifer currently stars in the Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show opposite Reese Witherspoon – who guest-starred as her sister on Friends

Meanwhile: Courteney is one of the protagonists of the horror series Shining Vale, amid a cast that includes Oscar winner Mira Sorvino and Oscar nominee Greg Kinnear

Laughs: Lisa, on the other hand, is one of the cast of Space Force, a Netflix comedy that features her alongside Diana Silvers (left)

Since then, he has starred in multiple other sitcoms, starting with a short-lived Friends spin-off titled Just Joey.

He received critical acclaim for his role as a parody of himself in Episodes, a British-American series co-created by David Crane, who also helped create Friends.

Most recently, he starred as a contractor and head of household on the CBS sitcom Man With A Plan, which ran from 2016 to 2020.

Silver Fox: Most recently, Matt starred as a contractor and head of household on the CBS sitcom Man With A Plan, which ran from 2016 to 2020

While he’s currently indulging in a bit of downtime, in the past Matt hasn’t been averse to reuniting with his friends-colleagues.

He made a memorable guest appearance on one of Lisa’s previous sitcoms Web Therapy, where she played a psychiatrist who leads five-minute sessions via video chat.

Last summer, Matt and all of his Friends friends got back together for an HBO Max reunion special that was controversially hosted by James Corden.