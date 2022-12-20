Matt Le Tissier claims Jamie Carragher ‘SPAT bile down the telephone’ at him in a heated exchange

The former Liverpool star was suspended by Sky Sports for spitting at a teenager

Matt Le Tissier has taken a swipe at Jamie Carragher and Gary Lineker while appearing on a talk show with Ray Parlor and Alan Brazil.

The former Southampton captain accused Carragher of ‘spitting bile down the phone’ after the two had a heated phone conversation a few weeks ago.

Le Tissier, who was suspended by Sky Sports in August 2020, said in June that he couldn’t understand why television sacked him and continued to follow Carragher after his spitting incident in 2018.

During Liverpool’s match against Manchester United in March that year, Carragher spat at a car after being urged on by a fan while a 14-year-old girl was in the passenger seat.

The ex-England international was suspended by Sky Sports for the rest of the season as a result, but kept his job, which subsequently irritated Le Tissier.

The 54-year-old claimed he was fired for being “a middle-aged white man” and questioned why Carragher was allowed to keep his job after spitting at a child.

Le Tissier continued Parlor and Brazil Drink talk that the Liverpool legend phoned him in a rage, furious that he had referred to the incident.

“I don’t think I told anyone about this, but I got a call about six weeks ago from Jamie Carragher, because I dare say he kept his job after spitting on a kid,” he said.

“He wasn’t very happy about that, so he called me up and then spewed bile at me through the phone for over 10 minutes. He was definitely smoking.

“He said I embarrassed him and his family by bringing it up. At that point I said, “Jamie, I think the fact that you spat [at the girl] is probably more embarrassing, so you need to acknowledge what you did, and if someone talks about it, tough. Because you did.”‘

Since being suspended from Sky Sports’ flagship weekend show Soccer Saturday, Le Tissier has claimed he was cut due to his controversial views on lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ex-Saints star questioned in September 2021 why society’s response to flu was nowhere near as rigorous as it was with the coronavirus, proposing that flu has a ‘similar mortality rate to Covid’.

Lineker took to social media to suppress his views and replied, “Yeah Matt, why hasn’t anyone come up with a flu vaccine?”

Referring to the feud on Twitter, Le Tissier said, “Yeah, Gary was one of those blue ticks I talked about earlier who likes to jump in on anything I say. But you know, Gary is a very special person, he’s never done anything wrong in his life.

“(The argument was about) opinions, he’s on the left side of the left on the political spectrum, and I’m more in the middle, and maybe leaning right a little bit, although there are some things on the left where I agree with.’