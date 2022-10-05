Matt Kean on Warragamba Dam after NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet calls for wall to be raised

A massive $1.6 billion project to hike the Warragamba Dam wall by 14 metres, once branded financially ‘unviable’ and ‘difficult’ by the NSW Treasurer, was fast-tracked.

Premier Dominic Perrottet on Wednesday declared the controversial flood mitigation project critical state infrastructure, just as a month’s worth of rain is expected to fall in the catchment over the next week.

But Matt Kean, speaking at a dinner in 2019 as environment minister before taking the finance portfolio, declared there were ‘other ways’ the risk of flooding could be mitigated along the Hawkesbury-Nepean River and the project would not ‘stack up’.

“Whether you agree with (raising the levee wall) or not, the reality is there are other ways you can mitigate the potential for flooding along that river,” Mr. Keane.

‘I think the economics of raising the dam will make that project unsustainable.

‘When you pay for the offset for the damage caused by the raising of the wall… it won’t make the business case come together.’

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean (pictured) has previously branded his government’s plan to raise the Warragamba Dam ‘unviable’

Sir. Kean told guests he intended to be a ‘robust’ voice to stand up for the environment and particularly ‘the Blue Mountains National Park when it comes to raising the Warragamba Dam wall’.

Grilled again by NSW Shadow Environment Minister Penny Sharpe in October 2021 about whether he considered the project still ‘unviable’, Mr Kean said ‘the economics were difficult’.

Ms Sharpe said on Wednesday that Mr Kean’s pledge to stand up for the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area rang hollow.

“Matt Kean promised to be a strong voice for the environment but now all the community hears are crickets,” Sharpe told Daily Mail Australia.

‘Sir. Kean always talks a big game but has been missing in action when it counts.’

She said the project risked that of the site The World Heritage List and that it remained unfunded despite 12 years of coalition government.

Sir. Kean is not the only coalition member expressing doubts about the project.

A unanimous report by a cross-parliamentary committee, including Liberal MLCs Shayne Mallard and Taylor Martin, as well as Nationals member Wes Fang, recommended more study of the environmental impacts and seeking consent from local First Nations people.

Traditional owners and environmentalists are strongly opposed and have previously launched an effort to prevent any raising of the wall.

The massive project would cost around $1.6 billion and raise the dam wall (pictured) by 14 meters

Ms Sharpe argued that the project would not be completed for at least eight years and that it would not prevent flooding in the Hawkesbury-Nepean region, as almost half of the flooding in the area came from catchments not upstream from the dam.

Her comments come after the NSW Premier declared Wednesday a ‘mark day… for a project that has been talked about for decades’.

The declaration that the seawall rises as a critical state of significant infrastructure exempts the development from some aspects of environmental and planning legislation.

Sir. Perrottet emphasized that he did not want the vital infrastructure to get bogged down in red tape and government red tape, saying “we have to prepare, we have to invest”.

“It’s about saving lives and protecting property,” Perrottet said, adding the project was needed to help protect western Sydney from flooding.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet on Wednesday declared the project ‘critical infrastructure’

An independent report on flooding determined the best way to protect the western Sydney community downstream from the dam was to raise the wall, Mr Perrottet said.

It was the most effective long-term flood mitigation strategy to help protect Hawkesbury-Nepean residents, who had been repeatedly hit by floods, he added.

In the event of another major flood event in the Hawkesbury-Nepean area, raising the levee wall would reduce the affected properties from 15,000 to 5,000.

The number of people to be evacuated will be reduced from about 90,000 to 14,000, the prime minister said.

Water Minister Kevin Anderson said the cost of damages would also be reduced by up to $8 billion if the wall were raised.

Warragamba has spilled several times in the last year amid huge storms and the La Nina weather event

Independent MP Justin Field said the Prime Minister’s statement was a cynical political move made ahead of what will be a tight state election.

Several assessments had raised serious questions about the merits of raising the wall, both at the state and federal levels, he said.

“This decision takes away the community’s right to challenge a future decision in the courts and that is hugely worrying,” said Mr. Field.

‘It’s a flawed process.’

“It is clear that the project will have significant, if not devastating, impacts on upstream biodiversity, including on critically endangered species such as the Regent Honeyeater and pristine wild rivers such as the Kowmung,” wrote Mr. Field in a 2021 report.

Water NSW will respond to issues raised in submissions about the project before carrying out a comprehensive assessment in accordance with planning legislation.

The Opposition has committed $225 million to a Western Sydney Flood Resilience Plan for projects including evacuation roads, levees and critical communications infrastructure to strengthen flood prevention and evacuation infrastructure.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Mr Kean’s office for comment.