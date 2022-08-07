Matt Hudson-Smith wins silver medal in the 400m at the Commonwealth Games for England

Matt Hudson-Smith won a silver medal in the 400m final for England at the Commonwealth Games.

Hudson-Smith won silver after leading the race en route to the final straight but got a painful pip in the end.

Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga clocked a sparkling personal best of 44.66s to snatch a sensational victory from the English athlete’s grasp.

He was congratulated on his achievement at the finish by Jamaican sprinter Anthony Cox

The bronze medal went to Jonathan Jones, who took home the medal for Barbados after his 44.89s to complete the podium trio.

Hudson-Smith was visibly dejected at the finish, slumped to his knees in stunned disbelief, before receiving the congratulations of his competitors.

However, there was nothing he could do about Samukonga’s great last piece that brought him the win.

The Zambian athlete produced one of the great last straight performances to record his best time ever in the event, and the massive effort proved to be costly.

After flying through the final meters of the race, Samukonga unsurprisingly required medical attention and was escorted off the track to receive further assistance.

And England soon took a second silver in the women’s race with Victoria Ohuruogu taking second to Barbados’ Sada Williams after her Games record of 49.90s.

