Matt Hudson-Smith confident of gold after cruising into 400m final at World Athletics Championships

Matt Hudson-Smith reached the 400m final at the World Championships and declared he was ready to win.

The European champion ran 44.38 seconds in the first semi-final at Hayward Field on Wednesday evening.

Hudson-Smith finished behind American Michael Norman in his race and qualified second for Friday’s final in Eugene.

‘I can win this. I’m getting ready for the final. I had some left but I messed up a lot in the last 50 meters,” said the 27-year-old, who set the British record 44.35 seconds on the same track in May.

“I just went long, I started walking long and it broke my speed, just like doing the chicken dance – that’s what we call it.

“It was a good 350 yards, I went long, I looked to the right and felt Norman, so I went long and he took advantage of that. That’s how he got the win.

“If I correct those two things, I’m on my way.”

Alex Haydock-Wilson’s personal best of 45.08 seconds was not good enough to qualify.

In the evening’s only final in Oregon, Aimee Pratt finished seventh in the 3,000m steeplechase – which was won by Norah Jeruto of Kazakhstan – in a British record of nine minutes 15.64 seconds.

Max Burgin, the fastest man in the world in the 800 meters, had to withdraw from the event after a calf injury.

Dan Rowden and Kyle Langford, who finished fourth in London 2017, reached the semi-finals.

Langford said: ‘It was great. Laura (Muir) winning a medal gave the team a boost and when Jake (Wightman)’s win woke us up – we all stood cheering in the lounge, crying, in tears.

“It really sparked for me and didn’t really bother me all week and even yesterday, right up to Jake’s race. After that I felt ‘OK, I’m excited to go now’.’

Jessie Knight was eliminated in the 400m half hurdles after running 55.39 and Victoria Ohuruogu, Ama Pipi and Nicole Yeargin failed to reach the 400m final.

“I knew if I was going to try to make it to that final I would have to run a PB,” Ohuruogu said after a personal best of 50.99 seconds. “It may have seemed like a crazy idea, but I had high hopes.”

Eilish McColgan ran the best of a season at 14 minutes 56.47 seconds to reach the 5,000m final with Jess Judd, but there was no room for Amy-Eloise Markovc.

Two-time Olympic champion in the 800 meters Caster Semenya, who was unable to run races between 400 meters and a mile without taking testosterone-lowering drugs, did not make any progress.

McColgan said, “I’ve had a bumpy ride to get to these championships. I feel my condition is there, but I’m not sharp at all. I missed so many races – normally I would have run a few races of the 1500m in the States early in the year but I couldn’t do them because of Covid and then I got laryngitis.

“I feel like I’m not spinning the way I’d like. I know I can run a strong pace so I knew I had to knock that out in sub-15. I knew sitting and kicking wouldn’t make it.’