Matt Hancock’s justification of Covid care home policy has sparked industry outrage

Matt Hancock’s steadfast defense of his handling of care homes during the Covid pandemic has sparked outrage within the industry.

In his pandemic diaries, the former health secretary described the government’s early decision-making to keep the country’s vulnerable and elderly community safe.

Industry insiders today said they are most frustrated by Mr Hancock’s determination that he would introduced a ‘protective ring’ around care homes.

Nadra Ahmed, president of the National Care Association, said The times: ‘Matt Hancock’s memory of events does not resemble the facts. In reality, the only protective ring was thrown around the NHS.

‘Social care was not considered. I think it’s a huge insult that he wrote this book this way for his own gain.’

Meanwhile, David Crabtree, of Crabtree Care Homes, two residential homes in Bradford, West Yorkshire, said ‘the industry is in turmoil’ after reading several early contributions from Mr Hancock’s unreleased book.

“This is a man who lied when he said there was a ring of protection around care homes,” he said.

Mr Hancock faced fierce criticism over the government’s decision in the early stages of the outbreak to discharge potentially contagious Covid patients from hospitals to care homes without prior testing.

Many blame policy for the huge number of Covid deaths in care facilities during the first wave of the pandemic, when an estimated 20,000 elderly residents died.

Mr Hancock emphasizes that only a fraction of Covid cases in care homes – just 1.2 per cent – were actually caused by hospital discharge.

He says he has been shown evidence suggesting the virus was brought into homes ‘primarily’ by infected staff.

The former health minister has made no secret of his mistakes in his pandemic diaries, and staunch supporters say he was given “an impossible task” and handled it to the best of his ability.

One ally said every decision he made during the pandemic was based on scientific facts and guidelines.

And Mr Hancock attacked the ‘outrageous’ behavior of some care home bosses whom he accused of ‘unconscionably’ using workers infected with the virus.

Mr Hancock also claims it was then NHS boss Sir Simon Stevens who pushed for hospital patients to be discharged to care homes, saying he was ‘determined to make it happen’.

He admits transferring without testing was an “utter nightmare” but says officials at the time didn’t have enough testing capacity to do so anyway.

In his April 2, 2020 diary entry, Mr Hancock noted that patients leaving hospital and moving into care homes could not all be tested for Covid.

“The tragic but fair truth is that we don’t have enough testing capacity to monitor anyway,” he wrote.

“It’s a straight-up nightmare, but it’s reality.

“Under the circumstances, we need to ensure that anyone moving from a hospital to a care home is kept away from other residents. I hope this message gets through and is followed.”

He later wrote, “The horror of what the virus has done to people in care homes around the world will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

Mr Hancock quit his role after he was caught breaching his party’s social distancing guidelines while having an affair with assistant Gina Coladangelo.

He recently appeared on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, losing the party whip.