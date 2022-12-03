Matt Hancock: WHO boss was’scared stiff’ of upsetting China at the start of Covid pandemic

Matt Hancock has revealed that he has repeatedly tried to convince the World Health Organization to declare the Covid-19 outbreak an international emergency, but has been ignored because its boss was “frozen” to upset China.

In his jam-packed pandemic diaries, the former health secretary accuses WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of pandering to Beijing because the communist state helped fund his office.

Mr. Hancock claims that in January 2020 he met Dr. Ghebreyesus has called about the need for international action on vaccine testing and development to slow the pandemic.

Dr. Ghebreyesus is an old friend of China and had even visited President Xi Jinping earlier that month. He has been accused of delaying important decisions after the first cases were discovered in Wuhan, helping protect China’s economy and obscuring the virus’s origins.

In Mr Hancock’s diaries, serialized in the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday, he wrote on 29 January 2020: ‘I have called the head of the World Health Organization to try and persuade him – for the second time – to make a public health statement. international emergency. But China runs several projects in his private office, so he’s terrified of disrupting them.”

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus shakes hands with Chinese President Xi in January 2020

Mr Hancock added: ‘I feel he is terrified of upsetting Beijing. I asked him about unofficial reports from China of asymptomatic transmission and he downplayed it, blaming it on “translation issues” as if the blatant lack of information coming out of China is all some sort of perfectly harmless communication problem.

Sensing I was a little skeptical, he doubled down and claimed to be “impressed with their transparency.” What?! The Chinese made their comments about asymptomatic transmission three days ago, and the WHO still hasn’t checked that they were reported correctly. Incredible! Doesn’t anyone speak Mandarin there?

“My opinion is that Tedros is trapped in politics. While the US and the UK are the largest funders of the WHO, we are playing with a straight stick.’

He added: ‘It becomes a serious problem when we have a global disease and the major global health agency adopts China’s approach to information flow. If there is asymptomatic transmission, there is a good chance that the disease is already out of control.’

The next day, January 30, 2022, WHO declared an international public health emergency, but Dr Ghebreyesus insisted there was still no reason to restrict trade or travel with China.

MailOnline has asked the WHO for comment.

Critics of the WHO, including then-US President Donald Trump, repeatedly said Covid-19 could have been much better controlled had they made the same statement weeks earlier.

The WHO had only declared an international public health emergency five times in its history before the Covid-19 pandemic. Once declared, international money and experts are pooled to accelerate the international availability of tests, vaccines and medicines.

But in the case of the coronavirus, WHO took this action only more than a month after the first confirmed cases in Wuhan.

Matt Hancock gestures during a virtual press conference during the pandemic

By then, the virus had already killed 170 people in China and spawned 7,000 positive cases. There were also more than 100 confirmed cases around the world, including some in the UK.

The Chinese government has been accused of influencing the WHO’s response to the initial Covid outbreak, with The Sunday Times claiming last year that the health agency’s independence was already compromised before the spread of the virus in early 2020.

The newspaper alleged that the WHO subsequently failed to publicly challenge China’s disinformation, delayed declaring an international emergency and discouraged governments from imposing travel bans on China to protect its economy. It was even suggested that WHO officials would make a “backroom deal” with the Chinese to water down the investigation into the origins of Covid-19.

This meant that scientists had to be steered away from the theory that the virus escaped from a lab in Wuhan, rather than from wild animals at a wet market in the city in December 2019.

It is also suggested that China has for some time used financial leverage on poorer countries to place its preferred figures in key positions at the WHO and other UN-administered bodies.

Dr. Ghebreyesus, Ethiopia’s former foreign minister, is said to have used his role to make further appointments in favor of China, including appointing Zimbabwean dictator Robert Mugabe as a goodwill ambassador.

Between 2000 and 2012, there were about 130 official Chinese funding projects in Zimbabwe, some costing hundreds of millions of pounds in total to build hydroelectric dams and supply farm equipment.

In June 2020, Zimbabwe was one of 53 countries to support Hong Kong’s new national security law at the United Nations – a crackdown on protesters and freedom of expression and the media by the Chinese government.

A WHO spokesperson previously said: “There have been several independent assessments of the global response to Covid-19, including the WHO’s work, and these assessments point to the organisation’s work and the early warnings we have issued. ‘

