Matt Hancock unleashes on Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid policies in scathing diary entry

Ms Sturgeon has criticized the former health minister for joining I’m A Celeb

Matt Hancock thought Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid policies hopeless and suggested she build “a Trump-style wall” between Scotland and the rest of Britain if given the chance.

The former health minister made the scathing assessment in his explosive pandemic diaries, published in today’s Mail on Sunday and The Mail+.

In his May 4 entry, Mr. Hancock wrote, “Tonight, Nicola Sturgeon announced a ‘summer push to elimination’. [of Covid]’.

He said the policy “has about as much hope of success as Chairman Mao’s attempt to exterminate sparrows by having the Chinese people bang on pots and pans.”

“I’m sure Nicola would love to build a Trump-style wall between her kingdom and the rest of Britain, we’re all in this together.”

The first known case of Covid in Scotland was identified on March 1, 2020, 10 days before the World Health Organization had even declared it a pandemic.

Within days Ms Sturgeon had issued a statement urging those with symptoms to stay home for seven days and by 15 March the Scottish Government had advised event organizers to postpone or cancel events of 500 people or more.

On March 17, she warned that “life will change significantly” in Scotland as then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the UK’s biggest emergency package of state aid since the 2008 financial crash.

The official lockdown was declared in Scotland on March 24, 2020, still in line with the decisions Boris Johnson and Mr Hancock made in Britain.

But by February 2022, Ms. Sturgeon was under increasing pressure from Mr. Johnson and his allies to drop the Covid emergency forces and return to “normal” life.

She had also expressed her desire to eliminate Covid completely, when England had no such elimination strategy.

Mr Hancock, in his diariesalso accused the prime minister of endlessly “maneuvering” and using the pandemic to further her separatist cause.

The long-awaited book by the former health minister, Pandemic Diaries, chronicles the extraordinary drama, feuds, blunders, failures and triumphs of the government’s struggle to deal with a once-in-a-century crisis.

Ms Sturgeon has also openly criticized Mr Hancock in recent weeks.

As word spread about the former Health Minister’s decision to take part in the ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, the Scottish First Minister said it was a “disgrace”.

She said: ‘I think it’s a shame. I don’t particularly care how he does in the jungle.

“Most of my interactions with Matt over the last few years have been when he was still UK Health Secretary, over Covid and we’re not quite out of Covid yet.

“We certainly haven’t had the full public inquiries that we need.

Jan 28: Chris Whitty tells ministers and officials 820,000 people could die from coronavirus

“To see him I think he demeaned the office he used to hold and also did a disservice to those whose lives have been impacted by Covid.

“I think it’s the wrong decision. But there are much, much more important things for all of us to focus on right now than whatever Matt Hancock chooses to do.”

As Health Minister in Mr Johnson’s government during the pandemic, Mr Hancock played a central role in a series of huge – and often controversial – decisions, including lockdowns, travel restrictions and the procurement and rollout of the world’s first Covid vaccine.

His diaries reveal the astonishing debates at the heart of government as ministers struggled to cope with the magnitude of the crisis.

Matt Hancock’s book sales royalties will be donated to NHS Charities and dyslexia charities.