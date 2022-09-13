Matt Hancock ‘signs up for next series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’

Matt Hancock has reportedly signed up for the next series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The former health secretary, 43, is said to have met with producers this month to work out the details of his appearance on the grueling reality show.

This will make Mr Hancock the first MP to take part in the Channel 4 series, which sees contestants compete in a two-week intensive training designed to replicate the UK Special Forces selection course.

Mr Hancock hopes to show a ‘different’ side of himself after he resigned in disgrace after it was revealed he had broken social distancing rules and cheated on his wife with a senior assistant last year.

New Appearance: Matt Hancock Reportedly Signed Up for the Next Series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

A source told The sun: ‘Matt impressed Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins producers when he spoke to them and has now agreed to participate.

“He’s the biggest name signed up for the next series and it’s a real coup for the show.

“Matt knows there is mixed perception of him in the public eye and he wants to go on the show to show a different side of himself.”

Insiders said the Tory politician hopes the series will show a different side of him to the nation after his affair with assistant Gina Coladangelo came to light in June 2021.

MailOnline has reached out to Mr Hancock for comment.

Challenge: The former health secretary, 43, is said to have met with producers this month to work out the details of his appearance on the show.

Mr. Hancock is put to the test during the show by former Private Jason Fox and former US Marine Rudy Reyes.

The politician is passionate about fitness and was regularly seen running through the capital early in the morning during his reign.

He previously pledged to get the nation in shape during the Covid-19 lockdowns in 2020, citing obesity rates in the UK as the reason for high Covid deaths and hospitalizations.

He told The Sun: ‘One of the reasons we’ve had such a bad time with Covid is that we’re one of the fattest countries in Europe and we need to address that.

‘The way to do that is to support people and motivate people to do what is right for them and what is right according to the NHS. It is a call to action, a national effort that we need.”

Tough: Hancock is put to the test during the show by former Private Jason Fox and former US Marine Rudy Reyes

Mr Hancock became Minister of Health in July 2018 and was held in Boris Johnson’s cabinet the following year.

He resigned as health secretary after it was discovered he had violated Covid-19 social distancing rules with Gina Coladangelo and was replaced in the role by Sajid Javid.

Hancock later admitted to “blowing up every part of my life” after being caught cheating on his wife with his senior assistant on CCTV.

The ex-health minister was caught on camera last June as he passionately kissed his married associate and millionaire lobbyist Coladangelo against the door of his Whitehall office.

He lost his job when it turned out that they were seeing each other despite her being his assistant and they were breaking the social distancing rules Mr Hancock had set.

In his first interview since resigning as health secretary and losing his wife to the affair, Mr Hancock again apologized to those he had hurt and admitted that he had “let people down”.

Speaking to ITV political editor Robert Peston on his show, Mr Hancock said: ‘Well, as you can imagine, the first thing I focused on was my personal life, and then I focused on my professional responsibilities, and I decided that I would resign.

“I had blown up every part of my life and I focused on my personal life first, as you can probably imagine. It was the right thing to do.’

Keeping fit: The politician has a passion for fitness and was seen regularly in the early mornings throughout the capital during his reign

The Hancocks, who married in 2006, lived with their daughter aged 14 and two sons aged 13 and 8 in London and West Suffolk until earlier this year when Mr Hancock’s affair came to light.

After the images appeared, Mr Hancock confirmed his resignation and said he wanted to “repeat his apology for violating the guidelines”.

He said: ‘The last thing I would want is for my private life to divert attention from the one-sided focus that is leading us out of this crisis.

“I want to apologize for breaking the guidelines and apologize to my family and loved ones for going through this. I must (must) be with my children right now.’

Caught: The Tory MP was exposed in June for cheating on his wife Martha (pictured together in 2018) after being caught kissing Mrs Coladangelo

And a letter to the public read: ‘I am writing to resign as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

“We have worked so hard as a country to fight the pandemic. The last thing I would want is for my private life to divert attention from the one-sided focus that is leading us out of this crisis.”

The most recent series Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is currently airing with names like Ashley Cain, AJ and Curtis Pritchard, Ferne McCann and Maisie Smith.

Love Island winner Amber Gill was the first contestant to be eliminated, while TOWIE star Pete Wicks had to withdraw medically after knocking himself unconscious and breaking his ribs during a challenge.